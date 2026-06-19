Library Lies: Obama Rewrites the Book on 2012 Presidential Contest with Mitt Romney to Rebuke Trump

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama used the opening of his new presidential library in Chicago to engage in some revisionist history. In a rebuke to current President Donald Trump, Obama claimed that he and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney weren’t that far apart and shared similar values. Anyone who remembers the 2012 presidential election knows that Obama is lying. Who can forget Obama’s running mate Joe Biden claiming that Romney was going to enslave black Americans? Is this one of those shared values, Barack?

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Check this out. (WATCH)

Obama: Republicans like Mitt Romney and I shared the same values.



Obama’s running mate Joe Biden, to a crowd with hundreds of blacks in 2012: Romney’s "gonna put y’all back in chains." pic.twitter.com/aslmb0V11g — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 19, 2026

Democrats absolutely love Republicans with no power, properly gone through the humiliation ritual of submitting to the establishment class. — An American (@DialSe7en) June 19, 2026

Peak Democrat brain:

“They were always our heroes!” said no one with a functioning memory. Clown world speedrun. 🤡 — RetireDividend (@RetireDividend) June 19, 2026

Looks like Obama will have a book of rewritten history in his new library.

Democrats always play dirty in politics; falsely painting their Republican opponents as the most evil people ever to seek office. Posters have seen this happen over and over.

Oh wow, Obama suddenly remembering Romney and McCain were “classy” after his party spent years calling them racist murderers who hate women and dogs 😂

Same cult that invented the “Romney killed a woman” super PAC. — RetireDividend (@RetireDividend) June 19, 2026

This is what Democrats do. When Obama ran against Romney, Obama’s campaign said that Romney was racist, sexist, wanted to pollute our air and water, and wanted to kill old people.

But now Obama says “we share the same values.”

Democrats are despicable hypocrites. — Suz-NC (@NCSuz14) June 19, 2026

Remember when Obama called Mitt Romeny Hitler? Or the "Binders full of women?" He just stands there lies about everything and all you simpletons just swallow it hook line and sinker. — Russell Lehman (@RussellCLehman) June 19, 2026

Then: ‘Romney is a liar!’ Now: ‘Romney’s a classy dude, and we share the same values!’ Does Obama ever stop being dishonest?

Commenters have noticed that Democrats unleash the same game plan every presidential election.

The Democrat strategy for every presidential election is simple. The Republican nominee is always the worst person who ever lived. All democrats will be against unanimously that Rubio or Vance is worse than Trump and they will say loving things about trump like Romney and McCain — america 2026 (@steveamerica26) June 19, 2026

Yeah I’m old enough to remember exactly this. Obama was the original divider in chief. He started toxic politics that we have today. Draw a straight line to him. — CM (@seattleiscrazy) June 19, 2026

McCain & Romney were treated horribly by Dems, the left, Hollywood, etc.

When you act like vanilla candidates (like McCain & Romney) are the worst people in the world & will destroy the county, you can’t be surprised when nobody listened when Trump came along. — KatieSimmons_17 (@KatieSimmons_17) June 18, 2026

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Fed-up voters recognized that Democrats do the same thing each election regardless of the opponent. Trump was the first Republican candidate who refused to be a willing punching bag for Democrats and their ‘journalists.’ He beat them. The next Republican candidate would be smart to emulate Trump. Democrats will claim he or she is worse than our current president. Bet on it.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

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