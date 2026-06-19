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Library Lies: Obama Rewrites the Book on 2012 Presidential Contest with Mitt Romney to Rebuke Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 AM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

On Thursday, former President Barack Obama used the opening of his new presidential library in Chicago to engage in some revisionist history. In a rebuke to current President Donald Trump, Obama claimed that he and former Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney weren’t that far apart and shared similar values. Anyone who remembers the 2012 presidential election knows that Obama is lying. Who can forget Obama’s running mate Joe Biden claiming that Romney was going to enslave black Americans? Is this one of those shared values, Barack?

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Check this out. (WATCH)

Looks like Obama will have a book of rewritten history in his new library.

Democrats always play dirty in politics; falsely painting their Republican opponents as the most evil people ever to seek office. Posters have seen this happen over and over.

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Then: ‘Romney is a liar!’ Now: ‘Romney’s a classy dude, and we share the same values!’ Does Obama ever stop being dishonest?

Commenters have noticed that Democrats unleash the same game plan every presidential election.

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Fed-up voters recognized that Democrats do the same thing each election regardless of the opponent. Trump was the first Republican candidate who refused to be a willing punching bag for Democrats and their ‘journalists.’ He beat them. The next Republican candidate would be smart to emulate Trump. Democrats will claim he or she is worse than our current president. Bet on it.

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS 2028 ELECTIONS BARACK OBAMA CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP

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