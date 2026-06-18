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Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global Warming

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 PM on June 18, 2026
South Park

Former Vice President Al Gore continues to preach his doom-and-gloom 'climate crisis' sermon from whatever pulpit is offered to him. The latest dais belongs to ABC News. Gore, of 'An Inconvenient Truth' infamy, was taken seriously by a reporter as he compared the fight against so-called climate change to the abolition of slavery. Wait, is it climate change or climate chains?

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Here’s Gore being an inconvenient goof. (WATCH)

You’ve met Democrats, right?

Gore’s net worth is estimated at $200-$300 million. Posters say it’s doubtful he acquired that wealth by maintaining an Amish-like existence. He certainly doesn’t walk everywhere.

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Members of the climate change priesthood aren’t required to follow the rules they demand of others who do not even practice the faith.

Commenters want fired ‘journalist’ Scott Pelley and Gore to square off in a battle of enormous egos. Imagine the ‘smug’ pollution those two freaks would generate.

We know who wears the pants in that relationship.

Posters say Gore can’t stop grifting.

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Imagine the massive carbon footprint that would be erased. That’s never going to happen. Restrictions don’t apply to our so-called betters, only us. That's the real ‘inconvenient truth.’

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

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Tags:

ABC NEWS AL GORE CLIMATE CHANGE DEMOCRAT PARTY GREEN ENERGY LIBERAL MEDIA

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