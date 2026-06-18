Climate Captivity: Al Gore Compares Abolition of Slavery to Fight Against So-Called Global Warming

Former Vice President Al Gore continues to preach his doom-and-gloom 'climate crisis' sermon from whatever pulpit is offered to him. The latest dais belongs to ABC News. Gore, of 'An Inconvenient Truth' infamy, was taken seriously by a reporter as he compared the fight against so-called climate change to the abolition of slavery. Wait, is it climate change or climate chains?

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Here’s Gore being an inconvenient goof. (WATCH)

Al Gore compares fighting the ‘climate crisis’ to the “abolition of slavery.”



The man is beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/cIlvWwHrnH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2026

I've said it before: leftism is its own parody. Climate change hysteria is peak leftism. — Karl Wright (@DaddyWri) June 18, 2026

How can you be so wrong about everything but be so deluded into thinking you're right about everything? — Joshua Robinson (@JRobFreedom) June 18, 2026

You’ve met Democrats, right?

Gore’s net worth is estimated at $200-$300 million. Posters say it’s doubtful he acquired that wealth by maintaining an Amish-like existence. He certainly doesn’t walk everywhere.

I assume…Al Gore takes a horse and buggy everywhere, eats no meat, has a small house that has solar panels, makes his own clothes with cotton he grows in his own fields and has no plastic or petroleum based products in his house. If he doesn’t do the above he needs to STFU. — Chris (@TiberiusChris) June 18, 2026

Gore must have a plantation of slaves then because he's got a massive carbon footprint. — Here, Hold My Mask (@chiefpopeye1979) June 18, 2026

And then he went back to his giant mansion that uses more electricity than 20 normal houses.



The End. — His Royal Majesty, The Alpha Cow (@Marcus_Porcius2) June 18, 2026

That’s (D)ifferent — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2026

Members of the climate change priesthood aren’t required to follow the rules they demand of others who do not even practice the faith.

Commenters want fired ‘journalist’ Scott Pelley and Gore to square off in a battle of enormous egos. Imagine the ‘smug’ pollution those two freaks would generate.

Can we get the war hero Scott Pelley to interview Al Gore. That would be awesome. — Terri Zorn (@terri_zorn) June 18, 2026

He and Scott Pelley should have a self-absorption contest. — doug.whatzup (@DWhatzup) June 18, 2026

Tough, but I give Pelley the nod. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 18, 2026

I think Barack and Michelle Obama should referee the self-absorption contest.



Then we could laugh at Michelle overruling whoever Barack declares as the winner. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) June 18, 2026

We know who wears the pants in that relationship.

Posters say Gore can’t stop grifting.

Realistically, what's he going to do? Admit to the scam? He pretty much has no choice but to double down at this point. Or he could just shut up and count the money. — Blujay (@Blujay38006242) June 18, 2026

Glad this dude never became President. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) June 18, 2026

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He did it for the money. And maybe the prestige. And it wasn’t against the prevailing political winds it was right there with the flow. I often thought he looked at losing the presidency as a win for his pocket book…because it was. — Mary Brinkofski (@MaryBrinkofski) June 18, 2026

It would sure be nice if Al Gore, John Kerry and Hillary Clinton would just disappear. That would make the world a better place. — Mark (@MarkSinelli) June 18, 2026

Imagine the massive carbon footprint that would be erased. That’s never going to happen. Restrictions don’t apply to our so-called betters, only us. That's the real ‘inconvenient truth.’

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

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