New York City Councilman Ydanis Rodriguez took issue with the way NYPD dealt with people who were supposedly protesting for ‘Human Rights.’ Actually, it sounds like they were protesting for DACA but that didn’t stop Rodriguez from tweeting melodramatically and slamming the brave men and women in blue for having to babysit these protesters:

This is NOT how you treat people who are protesting for Human Rights. This is NOT what democracy looks like. We can’t call ourselves progressives and pro-immigrants when the @NYPDnews is doing chokehold to us. Injusticia! @NYCMayorsOffice @DHSgov @ICEgov #ImmigrationReform pic.twitter.com/5Y9cRToA3C — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) January 11, 2018

Oooh, he tweeted in Spanish even. Super edgy.

And not true, according to the Sergeant’s Benevolent Association of the NYPD:

Ydanis YOU are a liar. Tell the people of NYC how you blocked an ambulance from taking a sick man to a hospital. Tell them how you resisted lawful orders and injured 3 members of the NYPD and tried to use your political position to threaten those officer and free yourself. COWARD — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 11, 2018

DAAAAAAAAAAMN.

Don’t hold back man, tell us how you really feel.

We love this.

Rodriguez fired back:

The ambulance was NOT transporting a sick person. They were transporting Ravi, who is the head of the @NewSanctuaryNYC who was targeted for deportation. They use this dirty trick to confuse people & justify violence against peaceful protesters trying to prevent the deportation. pic.twitter.com/7ErWJCWEMN — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) January 12, 2018

So you were obstructing the government by knowingly stopping that ambulance from getting through? That's a crime, right? — Anthony DiMichele (@adimichele1973) January 12, 2018

Yes.

If you and the other few with racist tendencies are thinking that you are going to shut me down by calling me a LIAR, COWARD, and SCUMBAG, it won’t happen. We are out here defending human beings who want to live with dignity and treat with respect. #ImmigrationReform — Ydanis Rodriguez (@ydanis) January 12, 2018

TFG.

You are a Liar, Coward and an embarrassment to the City Council do what you wish but you can’t break the law and you will not continue to injure members of the NYPD. Ravi Ragbir was a criminal who stole from poor people that’s not the person to protect shame on YOU pic.twitter.com/GopC338Wdl — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 12, 2018

Ooh, careful with those facts folks, they’ll accuse you of trying to oppress them or something.

Make no mistake we will be in court. We will follow your case so the DA doesn’t play politics and surrender to political pressure. You called the Commissioners office wanted a favor YOU are a disgrace to the other members of City Council DO NOT TOUCH a NYC Police Officer ever! — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 11, 2018

Double damn. It’s good and somewhat shocking to see NYPD standing up for themselves, especially after watching Obama disrespect and attempt to dismantle policemen across the country for eight years.

NYC to probe NYPD conduct in rally against activist's deportation https://t.co/WhRKss4R5m As usual Pro Cop DeBlasio dumps the NYPD AGAIN. Public officials block an ambulance resist arrest injure 3 NYPD cops for a convicted felon who steals from poor people and the NYPD is wrong — SBA (@SBANYPD) January 12, 2018

It’s about time someone stood up for the men and women in blue.

#Respect

