Yesterday after some Hawaiin pushed a magic button that sent out an emergency alert that a missile was inbound, many people on the Left were looking for any and every way to blame Trump.

Even though Trump had nothing to do with this accident and states are responsible for their own emergency systems.

And really, it’s adorable watching the Left pretend they understand the first thing about Defense or what America should do if we are ever (God forbid) under attack. Like this article from POLITICO:

New @elianayjohnson: “The U.S. government hasn't tested these plans in 30 years. All the fresh faces sitting around the table in the situation room have little idea what their roles would be in this scenario.” https://t.co/lmaKbnN0UF @politico — Carrie Budoff Brown (@cbudoffbrown) January 14, 2018

From POLITICO:

“The U.S. government hasn’t tested these plans in 30 years,” said the senior administration official involved in the White House response. “All the fresh faces sitting around the table in the situation room have little idea what their roles would be in this scenario. The bottom line is that without a principals-level exercise we shouldn’t have any confidence that the Cabinet would know what to do in an attack scenario.”

Mattis is fresh-faced? Kelly? McMaster? Kellogg? Waddell?

REALLY?

Sarah Sanders dropped the hammer on this cute little story:

Gen. Kelly, Gen. Mattis, Gen. McMaster, Gen. Kellogg, and Gen. Waddell-some of the greatest military leaders of their generation-are "fresh faces"? Doubt ISIS would agree. https://t.co/BR14fFlCWs — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) January 14, 2018

We doubt they would either.

Maybe they missed it but Mattis is polite but he always has a plan to kill everyone he meets.

Pretty sure fresh-faced is the LAST thing he is.

Wacko media hysteria. — David OLeary (@djoalpha11) January 14, 2018

That might actually be their new official name.

And as usual, Sanders triggered a whole lot of stupid with her tweet:

Go to bed Sarah.. you've lied enough for one day — Patrick Roupp (@patrickr2112) January 14, 2018

Huh?

Until recently your security minds were the likes of Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka. The president takes advice from TV judges. Sit down, you shill. — Rogue CPI (@RogueCPI) January 14, 2018

They’re so friendly.

Please write when you have something important to say. This is useless puffery. — Mike Davey (@mdavey628) January 14, 2018

Yes, the POLITICO piece was useless puffery.

Deflection by the huckerbot — fids (@fids777) January 14, 2018

What does isis and a potential incoming missle have to do with each other? Another inane comment — Brian Roman (@bromanmri) January 14, 2018

She was addressing how these generals were not fresh-faced … you know what, never mind.

These people.

