After the media exploded in a cloud of anger, Old Spice and Aquanet hairspray over Trump’s supposed comments about Haiti, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton took it upon themselves to shame Trump for his comments and smugly prattle on about Haiti on Twitter.

However, considering the Clinton’s history with Haiti, people in social media LIT THEM BOTH UP, with reminders of how they had raised money for Haiti only to allegedly pay for their daughter Chelsea’s wedding.

These accusations seemed to upset President Clinton (you know it pisses Hillary off when people say President Clinton, heh):

No Clinton Foundation funds—dedicated to Haiti or otherwise—were used to pay for Chelsea’s wedding. It’s not only untrue, it’s a personal insult to me, to Hillary, and to Chelsea and Marc.https://t.co/YEHqqYrsxW — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) January 13, 2018

NO! Not a personal insult. A PERSONAL insult? Whatever shall we do?!

And of course, everyone knows we should believe Bubba because he’s known for his honesty, integrity, and truthfulness, right?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA … oh man, we may have hurt ourselves with this one.

You were impeached for perjury. Zip it. pic.twitter.com/cri0Zjyiv8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 13, 2018

BOOM.

BAM even.

BOOM BAM maybe?

Either way, FATALITY. James Woods was having NONE of that.

This …he takes as a personal insult 😂 — Camille (@alildevil) January 13, 2018

America took it as a personal insult when he fooled around with an intern in the Oval Office and then lied about it.

Consider it karma, Bill.

Huzzah!

Is there anyone left in the world that actually believes these people? #ClintonFoundation #PayToPlay #Perjury — Lilly McKim 🇺🇸 (@lillymckim) January 14, 2018

Maybe Joy Reid, but that’s about it.

From the person that said "I did not have sex with that woman"… #justsayin — Garry (@OnalaskaGarry) January 14, 2018

That depends on what ‘is,’ is.

Yea.. he kind of loses credibility of righteousness proclamations — john hancock (@johnhan79583770) January 14, 2018

The Haitians are way more hurt than your feelings Bill . — Elizabeth l Maness (@ElizbethLManess) January 14, 2018

Oh SO sorry Bill! With all the horrid things you and that witch you are married to have done to other people gawd forbid we should INSULT you! That would be UNFORGIVABLE! (In case your brain is too rotted to know it- this is sarcasm) — Maureen O'Connell (@MaureenShilaly) January 14, 2018

Who knew Bill was so sensitive.

Heh.

