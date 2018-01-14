For some reason, Joy Reid decided she is the keeper of who black people are and what black people are supposed to think and trashed Trump’s black supporters as having zero credibility.

This is rather repugnant and dare we say, even racist:

Zero credibility because they think for themselves and don’t support Democrats? Because having a certain skin color automatically means you have to vote for a certain party?

K.

Candace Owens, aka @RedPillBlack, took Reid to task over her thoughtless comment:

‘Joy is now playing the part of plantation-supervisor…’

Brutal, but true.

PREACH.

But according to Joy, anyone of color who speaks for themselves has zero credibility if they support Trump.

Evergreen.

Seems Katrina Pierson saw the tweet too:

What he said.

The irony of Joy Reid saying others have zero credibility … now that’s hilarious.

