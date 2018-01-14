For some reason, Joy Reid decided she is the keeper of who black people are and what black people are supposed to think and trashed Trump’s black supporters as having zero credibility.

This is rather repugnant and dare we say, even racist:

Those are the black Trumpers: Katrina Pierson, Paris Denard and the whole lot. They have zero credibility in the broader black community and speak for no one but themselves. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 12, 2018

Zero credibility because they think for themselves and don’t support Democrats? Because having a certain skin color automatically means you have to vote for a certain party?

K.

Candace Owens, aka @RedPillBlack, took Reid to task over her thoughtless comment:

Joy is now playing the part of plantation-supervisor. She thinks she can tell us black people what we must think, and who we must be in order to maintain our "credibility"

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA#MAGA. https://t.co/pxio1lCu8A — Candace Owens (@RedPillBlack) January 13, 2018

‘Joy is now playing the part of plantation-supervisor…’

Brutal, but true.

Shouldn't all of us speak for ourselves ? I'm so tired of this idea that one person speaks for an entire race of people. Notice black people are the only group they expect this from, 2018, #wakeup #truth — Jeff B (@Sausage_Leg_Joe) January 13, 2018

PREACH.

That's part of the problem with the group-think crowd…they think everyone has to speak for someone else…..I speak for me….others should try it…it's liberating… — Matt Parker (@parkerrm39) January 13, 2018

But according to Joy, anyone of color who speaks for themselves has zero credibility if they support Trump.

“Racist” simply one of the new sins the left have invented since they are ignoring all the real ones. — Ben Berry (@BenLBerryV) January 13, 2018

She is RIDICULOUS. — Katalina🤔 (@nonstahp) January 13, 2018

Evergreen.

Seems Katrina Pierson saw the tweet too:

Same goes for you! Thank God some black women can think for themselves, act for themselves, and don’t rely on the “credibility” from those who are so full of their own hype to recognize success staring them in the face. You, sad Joy, are just a hater! #MAGA 🇺🇸 https://t.co/eb6c63MIjv — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) January 12, 2018

Katrina Joy hasnt been credible for years now. Dont let Joy "The oldest woman in the club" Reid shake you. You have the ear of the President, are well respected, articulate and not a bottom feeder — Kevin McLemore PhD (Darth Grey) Shaft (@KevinMarriageDr) January 12, 2018

What a dumb ass! We the People of the United States of America will not bow to the whims of any party! We are many races but ONE PEOPLE! And WE stand UNITED against YOU and your NWO agenda. Many races one people bleeding the same RED BLOOD! YOU CAN'T BRING U.S. DOWN! pic.twitter.com/yH1OakgyC5 — Reed Abbitt Moore (@ReedAbbittMoore) January 13, 2018

What he said.

The irony of Joy Reid saying others have zero credibility … now that’s hilarious.

