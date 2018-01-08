You’d think these Hollywood types had never heard an inspirational speech before. And please, Oprah said some ok things but nothing we’d consider life-changing … like Reese Witherspoon.
I will now officially divide time like this : Everything that happened before @Oprah speech : Everything that will happen after.
— Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018
Huh?
It was a speech.
During the Golden Globes.
Made by an uber-wealthy, entitled elitist to a bunch of other uber-wealthy, entitled elitists pretending to care about something by wearing black.
Their lack of self-awareness is the stuff of LEGEND.
This is something an ignorant toddler would say: https://t.co/aImktpt9lK
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 8, 2018
— Chris (@concretevol) January 8, 2018
Hollywood sure can pick ’em.
She knew too pic.twitter.com/3p2zQ2MB57
— Vildy Viix (@VildyViix) January 8, 2018
They all knew.
life from your elevation must be so lonely…
— EJM (@bosseone2) January 8, 2018
this isn't creepy at all
— Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 8, 2018
Oooooh-praaaaaaaah.
Uh….Oprah isn't God. She's a flawed human like the rest of us.
— Becky Chapman (@Becpt) January 8, 2018
But she’s Ooooooh-praaaaah
— Patsy Jones (@pjones59) January 8, 2018
So much this.
A liberal fawning over another liberal here is my shocked face 🤤
— Jae 🇺🇸 (@PNWJae) January 8, 2018
And all that support for the brave Iranian women-where was that?
— jeanne yamonaco (@jeanne_y) January 8, 2018
There were too busy wearing black, silly.
Really??? You guys need a dose of humility.
— Debbie (@gypsie66) January 8, 2018
And reality.
— What The Hell (@Miki9857) January 8, 2018
They did.
YAAAS! Dana Loesch LIGHTS Oprah UP with her own ‘truth’ (and blasts powerful women in Hollywood)