You’d think these Hollywood types had never heard an inspirational speech before. And please, Oprah said some ok things but nothing we’d consider life-changing … like Reese Witherspoon.

I will now officially divide time like this : Everything that happened before @Oprah speech : Everything that will happen after. — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) January 8, 2018

Huh?

It was a speech.

During the Golden Globes.

Made by an uber-wealthy, entitled elitist to a bunch of other uber-wealthy, entitled elitists pretending to care about something by wearing black.

Their lack of self-awareness is the stuff of LEGEND.

This is something an ignorant toddler would say: https://t.co/aImktpt9lK — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 8, 2018

Hollywood sure can pick ’em.

She knew too pic.twitter.com/3p2zQ2MB57 — Vildy Viix (@VildyViix) January 8, 2018

They all knew.

life from your elevation must be so lonely… — EJM (@bosseone2) January 8, 2018

this isn't creepy at all — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) January 8, 2018

Oooooh-praaaaaaaah.

Uh….Oprah isn't God. She's a flawed human like the rest of us. — Becky Chapman (@Becpt) January 8, 2018

But she’s Ooooooh-praaaaah

So much this.

A liberal fawning over another liberal here is my shocked face 🤤 — Jae 🇺🇸 (@PNWJae) January 8, 2018

And all that support for the brave Iranian women-where was that? — jeanne yamonaco (@jeanne_y) January 8, 2018

There were too busy wearing black, silly.

Really??? You guys need a dose of humility. — Debbie (@gypsie66) January 8, 2018

And reality.

They did.

