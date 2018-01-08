As Twitchy readers know, NBC tweeted out a dumpster fire of stupid during the Golden Globes about the president using ‘video’ of Oprah. It took them a whole 14 hours to figure out it was a dumb thing to tweet, so they deleted and apologized:
Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet.
— NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018
It wasn’t meant to be political but it was about the president.
M’kay.
Whatever you say, NBC.
LOL – Russians hacked their toaster.
— Tom (@BoreGuru) January 8, 2018
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) January 8, 2018
We made this exact face when we read NBC’s tweet.
— Jeffrey (@confedofadunce) January 8, 2018
So now you're back to being objective AF again. Cool.
— Gorilla-Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFTL) January 8, 2018
Yup, totally objective.
The booze wore off.
LOL! Liars
— Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) January 8, 2018
Did you go with the lowest bidder?
— Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) January 8, 2018
Of course.
Of course not. Who'd possibly think this was political? pic.twitter.com/j76VO0NrvP
— M. Amsterdam (@emmdee22) January 8, 2018
— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) January 8, 2018
Hey, we’ve seen this gif before.
Heh.
— Wyld Stalyn (@WyldStalyn5150) January 8, 2018
— Mandy Sloan (@mjsloan84) January 8, 2018
NBC just quietly deleted their Oprah endorsement after 14 hours.
Not a good look for a news company. pic.twitter.com/CZ8nyBMANr
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2018
Not a good look at all.
But this is NBC we’re talking about.
