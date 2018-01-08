As Twitchy readers know, NBC tweeted out a dumpster fire of stupid during the Golden Globes about the president using ‘video’ of Oprah. It took them a whole 14 hours to figure out it was a dumb thing to tweet, so they deleted and apologized:

Yesterday a tweet about the Golden Globes and Oprah Winfrey was sent by a third party agency for NBC Entertainment in real time during the broadcast. It is in reference to a joke made during the monologue and not meant to be a political statement. We have since removed the tweet. — NBC (@nbc) January 8, 2018

It wasn’t meant to be political but it was about the president.

M’kay.

Whatever you say, NBC.

LOL – Russians hacked their toaster. — Tom (@BoreGuru) January 8, 2018

We made this exact face when we read NBC’s tweet.

So now you're back to being objective AF again. Cool. — Gorilla-Deebs 🏈🍺🥓🇺🇸 (@DeebsFTL) January 8, 2018

Yup, totally objective.

The booze wore off.

LOL! Liars — Erick Brockway (@erickbrockway) January 8, 2018

Did you go with the lowest bidder? — Bohemio (@El__Bohemio) January 8, 2018

Of course.

Of course not. Who'd possibly think this was political? pic.twitter.com/j76VO0NrvP — M. Amsterdam (@emmdee22) January 8, 2018

Hey, we’ve seen this gif before.

Heh.

NBC just quietly deleted their Oprah endorsement after 14 hours. Not a good look for a news company. pic.twitter.com/CZ8nyBMANr — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 8, 2018

Not a good look at all.

But this is NBC we’re talking about.

Related:

HOLY SMOKES: NBC officially backhandedly DISOWNS Trump and says THIS person WILL be president