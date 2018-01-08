Pretty sure Pat Sajak was speaking for the majority of Americans last night when he tweeted this PERFECTION right before the start of the Golden Globes:

Full transparency, this editor turned it on for a moment (watched James Franco treat Tommy Wiseau like crap), but quickly turned it off because being on Twitter gives her the daily dose of virtue signaling she needs, thanks.

Funnier than anything at the Golden Globes, that’s for sure.

He solved the puzzle, right?

Yeah, about that ‘no politics’ thing …

Heh.

Marc Summers too?! This is like game show host BINGO and we just won!

YAAAAAS!

Marc is the man.

Sharks?!

He must have watched a different Golden Globes than we did.

