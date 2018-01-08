Pretty sure Pat Sajak was speaking for the majority of Americans last night when he tweeted this PERFECTION right before the start of the Golden Globes:

Really burned out on politics. Think I’ll just relax and watch Golden Globes tonight. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 7, 2018

Full transparency, this editor turned it on for a moment (watched James Franco treat Tommy Wiseau like crap), but quickly turned it off because being on Twitter gives her the daily dose of virtue signaling she needs, thanks.

Haha. Now that’s funny — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) January 8, 2018

Funnier than anything at the Golden Globes, that’s for sure.

He solved the puzzle, right?

Yeah, about that ‘no politics’ thing …

Heh.

I’d like to buy a “No,” Mr. Sajak. — Soylent Gaystapo (@soylentgs) January 7, 2018

That's because you are a real genius! — Marc Summers (@Ibatvmc) January 8, 2018

Marc Summers too?! This is like game show host BINGO and we just won!

YAAAAAS!

Marc is the man.

The shark has been pole-vaulted. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) January 8, 2018

Sharks?!

He must have watched a different Golden Globes than we did.

