Poverty is sexist.

Because ya’ know, there are no men in poverty.

C’mon Hollywood, seriously?

Hrm. Wonder how much this sweater cost?

Bet that shirt cost four grand pic.twitter.com/p082LP0YQg — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) January 8, 2018

HA!

Ummm.

Phew. I thought it was going to be overpriced. — Michael C Moynihan (@mcmoynihan) January 8, 2018

Right?! We did too.

Ha!

I'm not a woman and probably just short of being as broke as the Chinese teenage girl that sewed her dress in Chinatown last week… — Matt Parker (@parkerrm39) January 8, 2018

Dude quit being sexist. Only women can be poor.

Duh.

Let's take all the money from the men and give it to all the women. Hurray. Problem solved. — marnes (@marnes) January 8, 2018

And wear a black dress while doing it because GIRL POWER.

AMERICA!

I would've sewn it for $100 bucks. — Eric Shinn (@ThreeLegPants) January 8, 2018

Capitalism for the win.

She's never eaten Smack Ramen in her life. — SW (@_s75w) January 8, 2018

Probably not.

So apparently that "Poverty is Sexist" sweater cost about $380. https://t.co/e5MTwrtLK4 — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) January 8, 2018

Oh, so roughly the cost of rent for some people.

That seems legit.

From eonline.com:

Connie Britton is flexing her activist spirit at the 2018 Golden Globes. The actress joined a bevy of stars in wearing black to support the Time’s Up initiative, but she also shined light on another organization’s mission to address gender inequality with a sweater that read “Poverty is Sexist” in a white cursive font. A nod to Bono’s ONE Campaign movement of the same name, #PovertyIsSexist seeks to level the playing field for women and men in economically disadvantaged communities.

Yeah, that’ll put some food on those tables, Connie. Now go pat yourself on the back for making a difference.

These people.

Related:

YAAAS! Dana Loesch LIGHTS Oprah UP with her own ‘truth’ (and blasts powerful women in Hollywood)