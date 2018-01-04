Just when you thought Kurt Eichenwald couldn’t out-do the stupid of his tentacle porn controversy he tweets something like this:

In the future, when sane GOP politicians finally say publicly what theyve been saying privately to people like me — that the president is a madman — they should be banned from civil society. Comics used to say GOPrs would kill their own moms for tax cuts. Now we know it's true. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) January 3, 2018

Sure, because Kurt clearly goes out of his way to speak to any GOPrs.

And seriously dude? Giving tax cuts to 80% of Americans proves the GOP would kill their own mothers?

I'm no one's mother.. and I'll take the tax cuts gladly Dems will gladly tax you into the ground "for your own good.. for social programs.. for this that blah blah blah" Stop spending our money and bankrupting the country — Peeping Tom (@US_POTUS_2020) January 4, 2018

He desperately needs a hobby, one that doesn’t include Octopodidae.

GOP Will Kill Their Own GRANDKIDS. Plus 13Million Complete Strangers Plus Their Families. GOP HAVE NO FEELINGS. Its Why They Become GOP In 1st Place. Takes Certain Mindset & Lack Of Empathy 2 B GOP. — Constance Jackson (@ConstanceJackso) January 4, 2018

Seems Kurt’s followers are as … interesting as he is.

Yikes.

We simply need to ban the GOP. How long are we going to put up with their soft genocide? — @realvladmirputin (@truthdelivery) January 4, 2018

These people are serious.

And they claim the GOP is violent and hateful?

I don't care what is said in private, each and every one of them is guilty of selling out America. I hope they all face the outcome deserved by traitors — Traci Breazeale (@TraciBreazeale) January 3, 2018

Selling out America? By giving four out of five Americans a tax cut?

They are cowards and deserved to be ostracized. — Nope❄️ (@lorabbarker) January 3, 2018

Cowards.

K.

And we thought Kurt was nutty.

They are terrified for their jobs. If acting like a petulant child on social media is an effective method of sidelining a dedicated career politician they are all in danger. — Ryan McTague (@Hack_BlowFist) January 3, 2018

Says the people acting like petulant children.

You have to wonder if they ever read the nonsense they write?

Expose them — Grateful (@LindaLoo23) January 3, 2018

No no, we don’t want Kurt exposing ANYTHING, thank you very much.

Related:

‘He’s KKK TV!’ Tucker Carlson sets off moonbat Brianna Wu by basically quoting MLK on race

MIC DROP: Conservatives LEVEL ‘pathetic FOOL’ Brian Beutler for using Bannon to trash Andrew Breitbart