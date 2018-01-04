Just when you thought Kurt Eichenwald couldn’t out-do the stupid of his tentacle porn controversy he tweets something like this:

Sure, because Kurt clearly goes out of his way to speak to any GOPrs.

And seriously dude? Giving tax cuts to 80% of Americans proves the GOP would kill their own mothers?

He desperately needs a hobby, one that doesn’t include Octopodidae.

Trending

Seems Kurt’s followers are as … interesting as he is.

Yikes.

These people are serious.

And they claim the GOP is violent and hateful?

Selling out America? By giving four out of five Americans a tax cut?

Cowards.

K.

And we thought Kurt was nutty.

Says the people acting like petulant children.

You have to wonder if they ever read the nonsense they write?

No no, we don’t want Kurt exposing ANYTHING, thank you very much.

Related:

‘He’s KKK TV!’ Tucker Carlson sets off moonbat Brianna Wu by basically quoting MLK on race

MIC DROP: Conservatives LEVEL ‘pathetic FOOL’ Brian Beutler for using Bannon to trash Andrew Breitbart

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: GOPKurt Eichenwaldtax cuts