Ok Democrats, even Jake Tapper is sharing positive information on the GOP Tax Bill … time to shut up now. You’ve had your fun, you’ve done your ‘die-ins,’ you’ve created stupid hashtags and likely scared the Hell out of several Americans who are uninformed about tax policy, but it’s done.

Time for the adults to get busy passing tax cuts for the majority of Americans.

And c’mon, when even Jake Tapper is sharing positive stats about the bill?

Tax Policy Center analysis of the tax bill:https://t.co/Wg0WwhCpQp — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Guy Benson did this too, FYI.

"Taxes would decline on average across all income groups. Taxpayers in the bottom quintile (those with income less than $25,000) would see an average tax cut of $60, or 0.4 percent of after-tax income." 2/ — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Huh. Sounds like the poorest of the poor would get to keep some of their own money. And considering many of these people don’t pay any taxes anyway?

3/ "Taxpayers in the middle income

quintile (those with income between about $49,000 and $86,000) would receive an average tax cut of about $900, or 1.6 percent of after-tax income" — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

But, but, but we thought only evil rich people were going to get a cut.

Who knew?

Oh yeah, that’s right, WE DID. #TaxationIsTheft

4/ "Taxpayers in the 95th to 99th income percentiles (those with income between about $308,000 and $733,000) would benefit the most as a share of after-tax income, with an average tax cut of about $13,500 or 4.1 percent of after-tax income." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Considering they pay the most? Works for us.

5/ "Taxpayers in the top 1 percent of the income distribution (those with

income more than $733,000) would receive an average cut of $51,000, or 3.4 percent of after-tax income." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Wait, you mean Trump isn’t getting the biggest tax cut of all? The Democrats lied to us?! WE’RE SHOCKED.

6/ *Those are the stats for 2018,* i should note. for 2025: "Taxpayers in the bottom quintile would see an average tax cut of $70, or 0.4 percent of after-tax income." — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Huh, that’s funny, because Democrats keep saying that over the next several years taxes will go up on the poor.

Fascinating.

7/ "Taxpayers in the middle income quintile would receive an average tax cut of about $900, or 1.3 percent of after-tax income" in 2025. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

He means the government will steal $900 LESS from these people but hey, we’ll take what we can get.

8/ "Taxpayers in the 95th to 99th income percentiles would benefit the most as a share of after-tax income, with an average tax cut of almost $13,000, or 3.2 percent of after-tax income" in 2025 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Who’da thunk?

9/ "Taxpayers in the top 1 percent of the income distribution would receive an average cut of about $61,000, or 2.9 percent of after-tax income" in 2025. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) December 19, 2017

Reading through this one has to wonder how any Democrat could see Americans keeping more of the money they earn as a bad thing.

Wait, it is Democrats we’re talking about here, never mind.

