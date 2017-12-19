If you have questions about the GOP Tax Bill you need look no further than Guy Benson’s timeline. Benson uses facts, data and even some pretty graphs for those who are not comfortable with actually reading words.

Not to mention it’s great fun watching him school hysterical Lefty narratives that claim this bill is going to KILL EVERYBODY … with a Lefty resource!

Liberal policy organization: GOP tax bill will CUT taxes for 🚨80 percent🚨of US taxpayers. Those facing a tax bump of more than $10? FIVE percent. If this shocks you, you've fallen victim to sustained Democratic lying & (worse) media lies of omission: https://t.co/0MXBIIXt2T — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 19, 2017

From TownHall:

The Democrats’ central attack against the GOP tax reform bill is all too familiar: It’s a giveaway to corporations and “the rich” that hurts the middle class. They’ve falsely called the plan a tax increase on the middle class, and demagogued it as a “massive attack” on middle income taxpayers — not to mention the “end of the world.” Throughout this debate, we’ve shared data-driven analyses from three separate nonpartisan organizations: The Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT), which is an official Congressional scorekeeper, the Tax Foundation (which leans to the right), and the Tax Policy Center or TPC, (which leans to the left). In spite of the deceptive rhetoric flying around social media and the airwaves, all three outfits agreed that the GOP proposal would, on average, reduce the tax burdens of every income group in America.

Benson speaks truth!

And the "but it hikes taxes on the middle class in the long term!" counterpoint is a misleading distortion, addressed in the post. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 19, 2017

See for yourselves.

Tax Policy Center: 80% of taxpayers are going to get a tax cut next year under the GOP bill. 5% will see a tax hike of more than $10 — Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) December 18, 2017

Oopsie. Would someone please send this to Kamala Harris and the other Democrats spouting their BS propaganda? Thanks!

Top 1% will get average tax cut of $51,140, a 3.4% increase in after-tax income. Top 0.1% will get a $193,380 cut, a 2.7% increase. Average tax cut will be $1,610, a 2.2% increase — Joseph Lawler (@josephlawler) December 18, 2017

BUT DEMOCRATS TOLD US THIS BILL WILL END ALL LIFE AS WE KNOW IT!

Guess not.

Heck, the left-leaning Tax Policy Center eve says it won’t.

