Sally Yates wrote something.

Yay.

An Obama lackey who Trump fired for insubordination took it upon herself to write about who we are as a country, and the sheer amount of hot stupid in her piece could keep the northern hemisphere warm for all of January.

We have reached an inflection point where our core values and democratic institutions are at stake. My thoughts. https://t.co/WaCI2PYg8v — Sally Yates (@SallyQYates) December 19, 2017

From USA Today (saved you the click):

“We the people of the United States” (we are a democratic republic, not a dictatorship) “in order to form a more perfect union” (we are a work in progress dedicated to a noble pursuit) “establish justice” (we revere justice as the cornerstone of our democracy) “insure domestic tranquility” (we prize unity and peace, not divisiveness and discord), “provide for the common defense” (we should never give any foreign adversary reason to question our solidarity) “promote the general welfare” (we care about one another; compassion and decency matter) “and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” (we have a responsibility to protect not just our own generation, but future ones as well).

We have never been and will never be a ‘Democracy,’ Sally.

And seriously, what a bunch of self-important drivel.

Does Sally Yates have any comment on Politico's story about Obama's Justice Dept allowing Hezbollah free reign to appease Iran? She was a part of it..they're ALL on a sinking ship! — God & Guns 🇺🇸 (@ImNoSaint1) December 19, 2017

Nope, she’s too busy pretending the Obama administration gave a damn about any of our founding principles.

Sally Yates has got some nerve. "Who are we as a country?" she asks. I know who you are as a person lady. You're essentially a lawless traitor. — Richard Baris (@Peoples_Pundit) December 19, 2017

Thinking this didn’t come across the way Sally intended … then again, maybe she did want to tick everyone off.

Who knows? Democrats are weird like that.

Partisan hack Sally Yates can take her “objective truth” and shove it. Where was she when the obama Administration weaponized the IRS against his political opponents and Used the CIA and FBI as a political arm of the DNC? — RockPrincess (@Rockprincess818) December 19, 2017

And may have colluded with Putin around Hezbollah.

Details details.

Boy, those dipshits really like Sally Yates. — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 19, 2017

And that, boys and girls, sums the whole thing up.

Ha!

Related:

Now, THIS is news! Finally, PROOF POTUS colluded with Russia … but it ain’t President Trump