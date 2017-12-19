Sally Yates wrote something.

Yay.

An Obama lackey who Trump fired for insubordination took it upon herself to write about who we are as a country, and the sheer amount of hot stupid in her piece could keep the northern hemisphere warm for all of January.

From USA Today (saved you the click):

“We the people of the United States” (we are a democratic republic, not a dictatorship) “in order to form a more perfect union” (we are a work in progress dedicated to a noble pursuit) “establish justice” (we revere justice as the cornerstone of our democracy) “insure domestic tranquility” (we prize unity and peace, not divisiveness and discord), “provide for the common defense” (we should never give any foreign adversary reason to question our solidarity) “promote the general welfare” (we care about one another; compassion and decency matter) “and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity” (we have a responsibility to protect not just our own generation, but future ones as well).

We have never been and will never be a ‘Democracy,’ Sally.

Trending

And seriously, what a bunch of self-important drivel.

Nope, she’s too busy pretending the Obama administration gave a damn about any of our founding principles.

Thinking this didn’t come across the way Sally intended … then again, maybe she did want to tick everyone off.

Who knows? Democrats are weird like that.

And may have colluded with Putin around Hezbollah.

Details details.

And that, boys and girls, sums the whole thing up.

Ha!

Related:

Now, THIS is news! Finally, PROOF POTUS colluded with Russia … but it ain’t President Trump

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaHezbollahObamaSally YatesUSA Today