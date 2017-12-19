For weeks (months?), the Left has been throwing the temper tantrum to end all temper tantrums over the GOP Tax Bill, even though it’s clear most all Americans will finally receive a break in their taxes. Granted, Democrats never like a tax cut, but the absolute shiznit-fit they’ve been throwing over this particular bill is obnoxious even for them.

It’s no wonder Sarah Sanders FINALLY decided to drop the mic on their nonsense with some simple, basic math (that even Kamala Harris should be able to understand):

WAIT! We thought this evil tax cut only helps the uber rich!

Democrats. *eye roll*

And speaking of rolling eyes:

Gosh, that’s $120 more a month than they have now.

But sure, Sarah is the idiot.

See, Conservatives are GIVERS.

Only a progressive would belittle Americans for saving any money at all. Then again, most of these people think the government owns our money anyway, so this is not exactly surprising.

Who knew math would so enrage these people?

Guess the truth hurts.

Gonna go ahead and call BS on this tweet. Most Americans would definitely appreciate some relief with their taxes; right now the progressive system is all but taxing the middle class to DEATH! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF WE DON’T PASS THIS BILL!

Isn’t that how this works?

She is.

Which is why they hate her so much.

