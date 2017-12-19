For weeks (months?), the Left has been throwing the temper tantrum to end all temper tantrums over the GOP Tax Bill, even though it’s clear most all Americans will finally receive a break in their taxes. Granted, Democrats never like a tax cut, but the absolute shiznit-fit they’ve been throwing over this particular bill is obnoxious even for them.

It’s no wonder Sarah Sanders FINALLY decided to drop the mic on their nonsense with some simple, basic math (that even Kamala Harris should be able to understand):

A typical family of four earning $45,000 per year will get a tax cut of $1,379 next year under our plan. Democrats will vote against it anyway because they care more about big government than working families — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) December 19, 2017

WAIT! We thought this evil tax cut only helps the uber rich!

Democrats. *eye roll*

And speaking of rolling eyes:

YOU'RE kidding right? That's 120 a month . You're an idiot. — RESIST🐶AllDay🆗️ (@RESISTAllDayOK) December 19, 2017

Gosh, that’s $120 more a month than they have now.

But sure, Sarah is the idiot.

It'd pay for your avocado toast habit — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) December 19, 2017

See, Conservatives are GIVERS.

1,379 dollars is bullshit. Trump is bullshit #GOPTaxScam is Bullshit — RESIST🐶AllDay🆗️ (@RESISTAllDayOK) December 19, 2017

Only a progressive would belittle Americans for saving any money at all. Then again, most of these people think the government owns our money anyway, so this is not exactly surprising.

Oh shut up Sarah. Don't you have some forgiveness to be asking for? Surely God needs you on your knees explaining why you keep lying and covering up for mad Don? — Orange Julius Caesar (@Oldblighty2) December 19, 2017

Who knew math would so enrage these people?

Guess the truth hurts.

Americans, not just @TheDemocrats could care less about a $600-1300 tax decrease and are gravely concerned about: – the impact to the deficit,

-the gaming of the system

-the incentives to offshore jobs -the outright personal enrichment by members of the @GOP — Carol Forden (@CarolForden) December 19, 2017

Gonna go ahead and call BS on this tweet. Most Americans would definitely appreciate some relief with their taxes; right now the progressive system is all but taxing the middle class to DEATH! WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF WE DON’T PASS THIS BILL!

Isn’t that how this works?

You’re doing a great job, @PressSec , keep it up. Best wishes for continued success. — Mayer Fertig (@MayerFertig) December 19, 2017

She is.

Which is why they hate her so much.

