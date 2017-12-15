You know why Taylor Swift had a great year? Because no matter what, she didn’t let morons on the Left pressure her into getting political. Chelsea Handler, Alyssa Milano, Joss Whedon, Ice Cube, Michael Ian Black … the list of annoying entertainers thinking they have something to offer politically goes on and on. And all they’ve really done is annoy everyday Americans.

Guessing they didn’t have such a great year.

Taylor Swift reflects on 2017: "I couldn't have asked for a better year." https://t.co/m1tKqWJLhx pic.twitter.com/FvWH28vH7O — billboard (@billboard) December 14, 2017

Good for Taylor!

But look out, Kevin ‘I hate white people even though I’m white’ Allred took issue with Taylor for having a good year. Suppose when you’ve spent part of your year being fired over stupid comments you made on Twitter you can get a little bitter, right?

Just FYI, when someone calls a white woman Becky it’s an insult. Actually, it’s a disgusting way of calling her a slut but we digress.

is there anything more annoying than Taylor Swift talking about what a great year 2017 has been while everyone else is fighting for our lives under Trump? ugh… — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) December 14, 2017

Everyone else is fighting for their lives under Trump? WHERE?

WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE!

Fighting for our lives? 😂😂😂😂😂 — Patsy Jones (@pjones59) December 14, 2017

We see lots of people getting jobs, making more money, the military kicking ass and pushing back on ISIS, future tax cuts for most Americans … then again, if your whole life is based on progressive agenda BS things might be a little rough under Trump.

well he did promise her HUGE tax cuts — JDegarson (@johndegarson) December 14, 2017

GOP is working on HUGE tax cuts for most Americans.

FIFY.

that's true. she's loving it in Trump's America. i'm still convinced she voted for him. — Kevin Allred (@KevinAllred) December 14, 2017

Anyone else think Kevin comes off as a really mean high school girl?

Guess it’s tough being an out-of-work Beyoncé prof.

