Ted Cruz kinda sorta trolled the Net Neutrality whiners, and it’s kinda sorta awesome.

Snowflake, believing online propaganda: "OMG w/o net neutrality, the Internet is gone!" Informed observer: "You know, the FCC issued that rule in 2015. The Internet grew up wonderfully free from govt regulation & this restores the status quo ante." Snowflake: "Uh, never mind…" — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 15, 2017

Guess how much the ‘snowflakes’ freaked out over this tweet:

Oof this is a rough script man, I have a lot of notes. Going to take a page 1 rewrite. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 15, 2017

Zack seems angry.

First thing, you're incredibly misguided, and have been since youth. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) December 15, 2017

Someone should tell Zack there are plenty of decaffeinated brands on the market that are just as good.

Sheesh.

You probably never get invited to parties because you’re so awkward. — Katie (@whatevkatelyn) December 15, 2017

You gotta wonder how hard Ted laughed at some of these responses.

Hey Ted. I’ll debate you any time any place about Net Neutrality — shon. (@inkedtater) December 15, 2017

HA HA HA HA HA.

Sure Ted is shaking in his boots over this challenge.

did it ever occur to you that young people might understand the internet better than you and to evaluate their opinion on its merits — Joe 🌎🗽🇺🇸 (@JAllenCarpenter) December 15, 2017

Millennials.

How disrespectful you have become. You are the company you keep. — Karen Sandoval (@karenlynnn) December 15, 2017

Progressives lecturing ANYONE on ‘disrespect’ is a lot like Dahmer lecturing people about eating meat.

Just sayin’.

No. Not never mind. Yeah we didn’t have them till 2015. They were enacted in 2015 cause we needed them because ISPs were doing shady shit. For the love of god stop insulting a group of people who are concerned about consumer protections. — Danny Blue (@dee_bloo) December 15, 2017

For the love of God let the government babysit EVERY PART OF OUR LIVES! Thinking and doing for ourselves is too hard.

One last year of you Ted, and then we can flush you down the toilet of history. 💩 — Ed Oswald (@edoswald) December 15, 2017

THIS guy has a blue check?

M’kay Twitter.

There are 7,000 replies to Ted’s tweet, 98% of which are super-triggered liberal green penises screeching at Ted for not supporting government control over the Internet. In essence, they are arguing for the guy they actually seem to hate (Cruz, Trump) to have CONTROL over their Internet, which is actually hilarious when you think about it.

Almost as hilarious as this tweet.

