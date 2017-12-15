It all started with this ridiculous tweet from Ice Cube who took it upon himself (for whatever reason) to pretend that he understands how taxes work. Twitchy actually covered his ridiculousness.

The bullshit “tax cut” in a nut shell:

Take the money from the people. Give it to corporations so they can produce more stuff that the people now have no money to buy. #goodluckwiththatshit — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 14, 2017

Actually, tax cuts mean the government is taking LESS money from the people; it’s beginning to feel like progressives deliberately misunderstand the most basic of language so they can pretend to be outraged and then ‘resist’.

Right now the govt is taking money from the people who work to pocket some and then provide handouts for others who don’t work. #GoodLuckWithThatSh*t Ice Cube.

Mo Mo, a rising Conservative badass, took Ice Cube APART point by point:

Your nutshell needs work. 1. Tax cuts do not "take the money from the people." Taxes do. 2. Tax cuts don't "give it" to someone else. Federal spending does. 3. Are we pretending jobs have no place in this nutshell? Go back and try again. https://t.co/q7DKXihKDL — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 14, 2017

Boom.

In fact, it was SO much boom that Joe Hagan, a Rolling Stone journo, pulled a white knight and came riding in to defend Ice Cube.

How about you try again on this condescending trickledown-for-dummies horseshit. https://t.co/02tN5hVMwm — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) December 15, 2017

Joe seems mad.

See Joe get angry.

See Joe tweet.

Tweet Joe tweet.

Wait, scratch that. Maybe Joe should avoid tweeting.

You should learn how to use those big words correctly, Joe. Also, reading comprehension is a plus. Good luck. — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 15, 2017

Double boom.

How about you realize that taxes are not the government's money. Then we can be on the same intellectual level. Otherwise shut the fuck up and go harass a drunk rock star.. — Slough Feg is afraid of mutant snowmen (@_SpacePirate__) December 15, 2017

Until progressives figure out our money doesn’t belong to the govt. we will, unfortunately, continue to have this stupid debate.

It's the taxpayers money to begin with…. let them keep more of it. — cr (@propatriots) December 15, 2017

Joe, you don't understand economics very well. — Dru's Right2 󾓦 (@UnvYoMama) December 15, 2017

But corporations! Trump!

WALK AWAY JOE.

A mean girl with an emoji button, how original — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) December 15, 2017

DaHell is an emoji button?

A Rolling Stone reporter without even a basic understanding of economics, how typical. — John Smith (@JohnnyBialy) December 15, 2017

Ha!

Rolling Stone Reporter… They're like the Onion

Only not funny — Beaker (@PolyfoamPontiff) December 15, 2017

They sure like to babble on about ‘trickle-down’ economics, don’t they?

A troll with a blue checkmark. How original. Also, "mean girl"? Really? https://t.co/e5GDGcjBrF — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 15, 2017

It was at this point that Joe blocked the mean Conservative woman and then started adding people who responded to him to a ‘mean list.’

Except Joe. I own Joe — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 15, 2017

Indeed she did own Joe.

