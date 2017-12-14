Well, this should settle the tax reform debate once and for all.

Yes, you guessed it: Ice Cube has weighed in.

The bullshit “tax cut” in a nut shell:

Take the money from the people. Give it to corporations so they can produce more stuff that the people now have no money to buy. #goodluckwiththatshit — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 14, 2017

Times sure have changed!

Big Government requires Big Police. https://t.co/LF8ysnhHGe — AgainstTrumpDude (@TheAmishDude) December 14, 2017

Heh. He’s come a long way, baby.

Unfortunately for him, even in the wisdom of his old age, he still doesn’t quite know what he’s talking about.

show your work — Kevin Craig (@KC11A18A) December 14, 2017

Nope — Kate A Rae (@IheartAlby) December 14, 2017

Not true Mr. Cube — Rob Solo (@robsolo) December 14, 2017

Umm, no. Do some research and try again. — #OH_Robb (@OH_Robb) December 14, 2017

Don't they need workers to make all this stuff? Tax breaks create jobs, which are desperately needed. I love ya to death, but you're wrong on this. — Amy Dianne (@AmyDianne5) December 14, 2017

Tax cuts don't "give" money to anyone. They let people keep the money they earned. How is this controversial? Honestly. If you want to ask for more entitlement spending, that's a different conversation. That's "giving" money to other people. — From Flyover (@FromFlyover) December 14, 2017

Your nutshell needs work. 1. Tax cuts do not "take the money from the people." Taxes do. 2. Tax cuts don't "give it" to someone else. Federal spending does. 3. Are we pretending jobs have no place in this nutshell? Go back and try again. https://t.co/q7DKXihKDL — Mo Mo (@molratty) December 14, 2017

If this were how economics actually worked, every company would be out of business. https://t.co/fbznATruYZ — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) December 14, 2017

Right?

By my guess, you believe that’s going to trickle down to you some how. #goodluckwiththatshit https://t.co/eg69cuKj0v — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 14, 2017

Same.

Oh no. How we will possibly afford your shitty movies? — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) December 14, 2017

BREAKING: “Hot Take Melts Ice Cube”. https://t.co/FwlxpnRoRH — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) December 14, 2017