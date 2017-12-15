Fine, Stephen.

If Republicans are pigs, guess that makes you a jackass.

The pending tax bill is basically Republican piggery; another case of the rich man dancing while the poor man pays the band. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2017

It’s piggery to want Americans to keep more of their money?

We’re starting to wonder if people like Stephen are reading the wrong bill or perhaps need to go back to school and study reading comprehension because pushing the idea that cutting taxes for the majority of Americans is somehow a bad thing is just bizarre.

Rich man says what https://t.co/KJU3ycgjn6 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) December 15, 2017

Seriously, if you’re a poor person in America and you see someone as WEALTHY as Stephen King bitching about rich guys doesn’t that get on your nerves after awhile?

“Hey look, that rich guy who writes scary stories cares about the poors!”

Except it isn't – it's a tax cut for everyone…which socialist democrats hate because spending other people's money is their superpower — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 15, 2017

Democrat liberalism is basically wealthy elitism protecting lofty perches pretending to be champions of poor & minorities — 4 Out of 5 Dentist Agree (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) December 15, 2017

Democrats LOVE to keep the little people ‘poor’ because then they’re easier to ‘save’ and then ultimately milk for a vote. Plus Democrats realize that once the middle class sees how much they’ve been getting hosed (and it’s not just the evil rich people) their game is over.

Lol. Didn't realize you are writing comedy now!! 😂😂😂. What a disingenuous distortion of fact Mr King. How about using your wit and wisdom and say something objective not just loaded liberal bullet points. — Bill P (@NAVYDAWG6119) December 15, 2017

We’ll eat our hat if Stephen King has read this bill. Our guess is he saw some clever headline on HuffPost and was inspired to tweet this stupid.

Which makes him the 2017 Ass Clown of the Year!

Congrats, Mr. King.

