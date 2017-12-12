Word of advice for Ms. Duckworth: publicly acting like a low-level troll doesn’t make you look stronger – it only reveals your weakness as a leader.

Someone get this woman a mirror because her self-awareness is ZERO.

Word of advice for Mr. Trump: publicly disparaging women doesn’t make you look stronger—it only reveals your weakness as a leader https://t.co/zUHfCsx94E — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) December 12, 2017

Oooh, she’s so tough. *eye roll*

Super classy, Tammy.

Then again, perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised when Cadet Bone Spurs, who has a documented history of “grabbing” women, fails to treat women professionally or appropriately — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) December 12, 2017

And now with the namecalling. At this point, not a single one of these hacks has ANY ROOM to complain about what and when Donald Trump tweets.

Seriously, Tammy thinks calling the president ‘Cadet Bone Spurs’ is professional or appropriate?

What a stupid time to be alive.

Bill Clinton was "not inhaling" and raping women. Can we get your hot takes on him, Slammy? — ☠Problematic AF™ Because I Like To Bully CNN☠ (@EF517_V2) December 12, 2017

Eek.

Our public discourse now, ladies and gentlemen. https://t.co/xhF2wKHRhT — Gaydelweiß (@GayPatriot) December 12, 2017

And it’s only getting worse.

It's sad you're not above sinking to his level. — Dusty Rex (@dustopian) December 12, 2017

But TRUUUUUUUUMP.

Your point is well taken. But please don't stoop to his level by name calling. We need to all go high! — Beth Graham (@zagraham) December 12, 2017

Raise the bar in discourse, Senator. Don’t lower it. — Yo (@yo60640) December 12, 2017

Too late.

Documented history where is that proof? You are a veteran would expect better of you! — Anthony E (@AnthonyFlyer40) December 12, 2017

Sad!

