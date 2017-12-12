Senator Kirsten Gillibrand has been a busy gal on Twitter today bickering with the president of the United States because they’ve all turned into daytime television drama on social media.

It’s true.

They’re more interesting than ‘our stories’ used to be.

And after Trump insinuated that Kirsten was willing to do anything for a campaign contribution things got seriously LIT:

You cannot silence me or the millions of women who have gotten off the sidelines to speak out about the unfitness and shame you have brought to the Oval Office. https://t.co/UbQZqubXZv — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) December 12, 2017

Gotten off the sidelines, that’s adorbs. Considering how many weeks she and several other female senators did nothing about the allegations against Al Franken instead dodging questions about him and saying it was his decision to make.

Only once they figured out they needed to kick Franken for political reasons did they do a damn thing; and his supporters know that.

It doesn't feel very good being falsely maligned for sexual impropriety, does it? What Donald Trump said about you was disgusting. And, yet, on the other hand, forcing out @SenFranken the way you did was shameful. Your betrayal of your colleague is unforgivable. — The Nakedest Dalek (@TheNakedDalek) December 12, 2017

Unforgivable.

Wow, Kirsten.

Al Franken didn't get due process. — Sam Michalowski (@sammichalowski) December 12, 2017

Not to mention how many decades they allowed Bill Clinton to slide by:

Tell us more about the shame #Trump brought to the Oval Office, Kirsten. pic.twitter.com/op629uuHOq — (((L.N. Smithee))) (@LNSmithee) December 12, 2017

Here’s you holding Mr Bill Clinton’s zipper hand. So I guess enough cash can “silence” you, asshole. pic.twitter.com/3VpLibEbyd — Lorem Ipsum (@estate_fifth) December 12, 2017

And then it just went downhill. Fast.

So did you beg Trump for campaign contributions before he ran for office? What DID you offer in return? — Horst von Horstmann (@Kaboom1776) December 12, 2017

Like we said, move over soap operas.

*popcorn*

