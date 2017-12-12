So this tweet from Trump might be questionable. But then again, when aren’t his tweets questionable? And granted, it’s mean-spirited but Gillibrand did just call for him to resign over allegations of sexual misconduct. What did she expect, rainbows and butterflies?

Guess he took it a tad bit personally.

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

Probably should have left out ‘and would do anything for them,’ but there’s nothing wrong with Trump calling out Gillibrand for being a huge hypocrite, especially with the dozens and dozens of photos of her campaigning with Bill Clinton.

The tweet sure got Alyssa Milano’s attention:

The below tweet is gender bullying. It is a form of sexual misconduct. WOMEN EVERYWHERE! You should tell him what you think. Flood his replies with your thoughts. We will not be silenced. https://t.co/nlKvLYmzLQ — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 12, 2017

GET HIM!

OMG.

Full disclosure, this editor laughed when she read this tweet. Not the most sympathetic to the hysteria coming from Hollywood, especially when it’s Alyssa Milano who has been standing by her good friend and Weinstein enabler, Georgina Chapman.

Oh, and one other thing. Wasn’t Brian Stelter just whining about how Trump was targeting another journo on Twitter by mentioning him?

You struggle with definitions, don’t you? — Freedom Reconnection (@FreedomRecon) December 12, 2017

Calling upon your flying monkeys again? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) December 12, 2017

you mean your political views will not be silent! hmmmmmm I guess you approve of how your hero Chelsea Handler trashed Sarah Huckabee! right? Never heard a peep out of you then — Suze Michelini (@emilia_suze) December 12, 2017

Alyssa has been oddly silent about Conservative women who have been attacked, yes.

Go figure.

