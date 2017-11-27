Hey Matthew, Pope Francis called, he would like you to please stop pretending to be a Catholic. Thanks!

I am a Catholic who wants to continue to decrease abortions in this country. Best way isn’t a ban or telling women what to do, but to give greater access to contraception services and providing a stronger safety net on finances and healthcare. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 26, 2017

Pretty sure Catholic Doctrine is fairly specific about abortion as well as contraception. Besides, isn’t it the Left who is constantly crying about how we can’t legislate morality? Oh, that’s right, Matthew pretends he’s an Independent.

I agree w your policy goals but am curious: How do you square contraception w Catholic doctrine? — Nick Gillespie (@nickgillespie) November 26, 2017

God gave me a mind and a heart and a soul to reach conclusions that benefit humanity. Catholic doctrine that is opposite of that isn’t of interest to me. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) November 26, 2017

EL OH EL.

So basically Catholic Doctrine is only of interest to Matthew Dowd when he agrees with it or it benefits him.

Yeah, that’s not how Catholicism works, chief.

This is called cafeteria catholicism. Even a poor african Catholic girl like me knows it. https://t.co/NvGOew9YF8 — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) November 27, 2017

BOOM.

You don’t get to go through the Catholic buffet and pick and choose the items you like, hence the term Cafeteria Catholicism.

He’s not Catholic if he rejects Catholic doctrine because he doesn’t believe in it. He’s something else. — Sad Broncos Fan Tiff 🇺🇸 (@tlcat06) November 27, 2017

A pandering fake maybe? Is that a religion these days?

I am sure he always goes to church. Every Easter and Christmas… — Thomas Payne (@ThomasPayne49) November 27, 2017

Good call Obianuju, I haven't heard the term cafeteria catholic since old Father Heferan used at our local St Joseph's church in Nambour 40 years ago. Brings back memories and he was very clear it was an unacceptable approach to belief. — Kevin Donahoe (@kevin_donahoe) November 27, 2017

Any REAL Catholic knows this.

Here's what I don't understand. Why would anyone want to be in a church if they don't agree with its teachings? There are plenty of liberal "we don't stand for anything so we fall for everything" churches out there. — John Gacinski (@RealGacinski) November 27, 2017

Makes zero sense to us either.

Correct! Our faith isn’t a spiritual buffet. You accept it or you do not accept it. — edwardjgarcia3rd (@edwardjgarcia3) November 27, 2017

Let’s pray for Matthew.

