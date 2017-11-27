Hey Matthew, Pope Francis called, he would like you to please stop pretending to be a Catholic. Thanks!

Pretty sure Catholic Doctrine is fairly specific about abortion as well as contraception. Besides, isn’t it the Left who is constantly crying about how we can’t legislate morality? Oh, that’s right, Matthew pretends he’s an Independent.

EL OH EL.

So basically Catholic Doctrine is only of interest to Matthew Dowd when he agrees with it or it benefits him.

Yeah, that’s not how Catholicism works, chief.

BOOM.

You don’t get to go through the Catholic buffet and pick and choose the items you like, hence the term Cafeteria Catholicism.

A pandering fake maybe? Is that a religion these days?

Any REAL Catholic knows this.

Makes zero sense to us either.

Let’s pray for Matthew.

