What’s the German word for stupid? Because if it’s not ‘Richter’ we’re going to be super disappointed (actually, we did look it up and it’s not Richter, but WOW that would have been hilarious).

Andy Richter thinks Conservatives have a problem with Nazis.

We know, he’s not bright.

Seems like a lot of writers think it’s liberals’ job to sort out the Nazis from the conservatives. Are you a conservative who’s made sad by being lumped in w Nazis? Well, clean your fucking house. And be loud about it. — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) November 26, 2017

Over 61k morons fav’d this tweet, and 15k retweeted it.

*sigh*

Any day now, SMOD.

Guess how this tweet went over with Conservatives:

Alternatively, you idiots can stop calling everyone you don't like "Nazis," with zero evidence. https://t.co/dwnjB4KEvV — Mo (@molratty) November 26, 2017

Nazi has become the new racist, which is just pathetic. Think about it, during the Obama years, any time you disagreed with the president or any of his minions you were automatically a racist. Didn’t like Obamacare? Racist. Didn’t think we should give millions of dollars to terrorists? Racist. Was concerned when the IRS was targeting people because of politics? Racist.

Now it’s Nazi.

Even their rhetoric is regressing these days.

Is it a conservatives job to sort out the liberals from the Communists? We try not to lump you up because we have better arguments to support our points of view. — MiamiCubanito (@Antisocialist79) November 26, 2017

They’re probably more than happy to be called Communists; how many articles has the New York Times written about how Communism gets a bad rap?

.Andy, it pisses conservatives off because the Nazi's were Left wing Socialists, the enemies of Capitalism, Individual rights and organized religion. And conservatives aren't any of those things. — Sean Spoonts (@sean_spoonts) November 26, 2017

Well, there’s that, too. Nazis were socialists, which is like the OPPOSITE of a Conservative.

You sound like a McCarthyite, Slappy. — Monkey Boy (@MetricButtload) November 26, 2017

Slappy. Heh.

We're back to Nazis, huh? So does that mean the Manson thing is over? — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) November 26, 2017

Dude, he’s been dead for like a week or something, they’ve moved on.

Conservatives don’t support national socialism or antisemitism, things Democrats seem perfectly willing to tolerate in their activist ranks. — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) November 26, 2017

Always remember, progressives like to project their own BS on people they disagree with.

You can start by clearing out BLM and Antifa out of your house. — Sconnie (@Sjanderson86) November 26, 2017

Psh. Nazi.

