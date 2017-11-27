Alyssa Milano took to the Twitters on Sunday night seemingly ‘damn mad’ about the GOP Tax Bill, determined to prove that it is a #BadDealForWomen. We’re willing to bet she didn’t really read the bill and likely saw some progressive, Lefty rag claiming it will kill ALL THE WOMEN so she decided to pretend to be an activist and start a hashtag.

So radical.

The Senate plans to vote this week on a tax bill that will devastate women. Time is running out. We must act NOW.

#GOPTaxPlan is a #BadDealForWomen Get it trending. Spread the word. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 27, 2017

How will it devastate women, Alyssa? Which tax bill are they voting on? Can you point to specifics about the bill that you’re concerned about?

Guessing she couldn’t answer any of these questions and that whatever headline she came across while tweeting formed her opinion on the matter, end of story. Maybe Guy Benson helped straighten her out a little with this helpful hint about the bill:

Lol. It cuts taxes for every income group. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 27, 2017

Every. Income. Group.

Repeat after us, Democrats. TAXATION IS THEFT.

Learn it. Live it. Love it.

I’m a woman. I work for a living. I don’t need Medicaid, SNAP, etc. I SHOULD JUST GET TO KEEP WHAT I EARNED!!! — Monica James Jones (@monicajjonesnc) November 27, 2017

That’s how it’s supposed to work. Seems progressives don’t understand where tax dollars come from, and that for the government to ‘give’ them things it must first take those things from someone else.

Math, numbers, currency, finance, taxes- these are things that are gender neutral you vapor brain. Speaking of taxes…have you paid your taxes yet? Or had that almost 400k lien paid off yet? — MrClarkJosephKent (@MrClarkJKent) November 27, 2017

Oops.

I’m a woman who is REALLY ready for a tax cut. — BabyDocMama (@babydocwhit) November 27, 2017

Preach sister!

I don't need the govt to help me because I'm a woman. I need them to stop harming me because I'm a tax payer. I wouldn't need anything if the govt would leave my damn check alone, to give other people things I worked for. — 🌹Ѡąƨƙɛƪωɛɛ🐰Ɯѧßβ¡ȶ🌹 and 7 others (@WaskelweeWabbit) November 27, 2017

This isn’t difficult, folks.

Is this feminism now? Women so dependent on Federal $ that anything other than ever increasing spending will devastate them? The real feminists have reached out & grasped equality. They work hard & want to keep their $ instead of having the Feds redistribute it. — (((WitCoHE))) (@E__Strobel) November 27, 2017

Progressives have poisoned feminism and all but destroyed it.

A tax cut would help this woman and her husband provide better for our family of three! People who don't pay their taxes don't have a dog in this fight, Alyssa. — 🎄Merry Christmas – Erin 🎄 (@heartsabustin) November 27, 2017

True story.

