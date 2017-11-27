OMG.

Seriously.

That’s all this editor could think when this silliness crossed her timeline Sunday evening:

There is an racist propaganda site called Twitchy , that pretends to be a tweet aggregator, but it's a suspected white supremacist propaganda site that puts out fake articles about people who challenge systematic white supremacy (cont) pic.twitter.com/nyZkuGfqg4 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 26, 2017

We cover Tariq here and there on Twitchy because let’s face it, he says some really stupid things. And that’s kinda sorta what we do here, we make fun of … err … we cover people saying and doing stupid or entertaining things. Every once in awhile someone will say something AWESOME and we cover that, but for the most part, a good deal of our day is looking through the news and Twitter feed for someone saying something dumb.

But apparently, we’re far more nefarious than that … Tariq continued:

Twitchy claims that it was founded by Michelle Malkin, a Filipino Fox New favorite who is known for her anti-Black rhetoric. But white supremacists will use a non-white person as a front. Twitchy is owned by Salem Communications. Salem was founded by Stuart Epperson (cont) — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 26, 2017

It’s a giant CONSPIRACY ya’ know. We’re like the Illuminati, the Twitchinati. Yeah, that’s it.

But wait, there’s MORE.

Stuart Epperson is a member of a very secretive think tank called Council for National Policy (CNP). CNP members include Kellyanne Conway and alt-right activist Steve Bannon. Members like white supremacists neo -confederate Michael Peroutka is included. So we see who is behind it pic.twitter.com/sRE67mcLRU — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 26, 2017

Did you know Twitchy editors gather together every weekend just so we can plot world domination … and kick puppies? Tariq is ON to us, man.

We’re sorta like the Legion of Doom with a bit more snark, a little OCD, and a serious coffee problem.

Luckily our founder, the one, the only, the snark-queen herself, called Tariq out on his BS:

This race-baiting, woman-bashing tool-troll attacks @TwitchyTeam

(which I — brown woman — founded)

as a "white supremacist" site

for supporting strong, pro-life activist @obianuju & 2nd amendment activist @AntoniaOkafor (both of Nigerian descent/heritage).#BECLOWNED 🤡 https://t.co/6YPrpVQcbf — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) November 27, 2017

That’s the real kicker here folks, he called Twitchy white supremacists because we MOCKED HIM for calling strong, black woman white supremacists. The double kicker is this editor wrote BOTH stories he’s bitching about and in both stories the joke was made that he would likely call Twitchy white supremacists for writing about him.

And he did.

To think, this website is FREE.

