Would appear that Tariq Nasheed is less than impressed with the speaker line-up at the Turning Point USA’s Student Action Summit.

Wow..They are having a White Supremapalooza event in Florida next month pic.twitter.com/adXgw0DqL4 — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017

Keep in mind, this yahoo has called black pro-life women like Obianuju Ekeocha a white supremacist so clearly he sees white supremacy EVERYWHERE. You could say the sky is blue in front of Tariq and if you’re a white person, he would find a way to claim you’re a supremacist.

He’ll likely call us white supremacists for writing this piece.

And speaking of him calling people white supremacists …

So is this a good or bad time to announce that I’m speaking @tariqnasheed ? https://t.co/A71E8Vo3z8 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) November 24, 2017

YAAAAAS.

Is it a good time to let you know that those suspected white supremacists think so lowly of you, they didn't even bother putting you on the main flyer? — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017

Oh geez. Stay classy, Tariq.

Joy Villa came in with the assist for Antonia.

Back off @tariqnasheed, attacking her won't gain you any street cred just like your attacks on me didn't. Why do you keep attacking Black Women who think differently then you? 🤔 — Joy Villa (@Joy_Villa) November 24, 2017

Because he’s a small, little-minded, insecure man who thinks the only way he can be important is the race card.

Nice try. We just finalized the details. It also clearly says more speakers to be announced on the bottom… https://t.co/5YCah6B5I3 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) November 24, 2017

But RACISM.

Hey, at least he didn’t call her a white supremacist, right?

Ms. Okafor, you are a great example of a very interesting fact I warm ppl about. Many 1st & 2nd generation W. Africans are some of the biggest white supremacy collaborators. It's no coincidence that you and your fellow "naja" Collins Idehen are propped up by the NRA & other SWS — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) November 24, 2017

Oh geez. So is he basically calling her a white supremacist or just a collaborator? Isn’t this really the same thing?

Nice typo, Tariq. Stellar even.

You “warn” (not warm btw) about independent minded, men and women who who have reached a certain socio-economic and education level? Which usually makes them start to question a party that uses them for votes by trying to keep them in poverty? My bad. https://t.co/78LgjfBvZ6 — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) November 24, 2017

DAMN SON. Someone get him some ointment because that burn has got to STING.

