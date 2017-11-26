Stacey Dash tweeted that her mother had passed overnight …

My mother died overnight. Thank you all for your compassion and sentiments. Stacey. — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) November 25, 2017

It didn’t take long for this troglodyte and troll to crawl out from under his bridge to attack her and use her mother’s death to play politics.

I have more compassion for the millions of women molested, beaten and raped on a daily basis.I have more compassion for the strong women that come out a point at their abusers even to the point were even strangers call them liars. Death is part of nature not abuse. Fuck the GOP!! — USMC_Vet74 (@UsmcVet74) November 25, 2017

Just. Wow.

And check out the ‘ratio’ of his tweet.

Who are the six degenerates who fav’d this?!

Oooh I’m sorry the answer we were looking for was “We don’t agree on politics but I’m sorry for your loss” #CivilSociety — Bob Richards (@BobRichards57) November 25, 2017

You’d think.

There you have it. Typical left indoctrinated mentality. What if he got accused of molestation?! I guess he'd be fine with "guilty as charged." Innocent til proven guilty doesn't exist unless its in their favor. — NOVEMBER (@NOVEMBERonline) November 25, 2017

Politics over people ya’ know. Funny how the Left is always pretending it’s the Right who doesn’t care about people.

Aaahhhh dang it…I made some alt-right cry…and the call the left "snowflakes"? Yeah I'm a Marine. pic.twitter.com/Aap14T0fES — USMC_Vet74 (@UsmcVet74) November 25, 2017

Alt-right?

*sigh*

But wait, there’s more.

Not a bot…I just hate the GOP and it's true…why cry over death when it's bound to happen…and why cry over someone's mom when she as well as conservatives love to bash victims…I don't have compassion for!! — USMC_Vet74 (@UsmcVet74) November 25, 2017

Hates the GOP so much he attacks a Conservative after her mom dies.

And they wonder why Trump won.

Not compassionate to people that support molesters, rapists and pedophiles…you notice no Democrat has supported Franken? Yup pic.twitter.com/ABzyZO3UPG — USMC_Vet74 (@UsmcVet74) November 25, 2017

Did he really say no Democrat has supported Franken? Umm … wow.

Alrighty then.

You’re a sad sad little man. I’ll pray for you. — DeplorableMe🇺🇸🙃🇮🇱 (@RobinSFBay) November 25, 2017

‘Sad’ doesn’t quite cover it, but close.

What a Dick. You should be ashamed. Btw it’s funny you’re not mentioning the women raped by Bill, the fact he was enabled by his wife. And of course Stuart Smallie and the Hollywood elite — ChipMan (@cengelhart60) November 25, 2017

Someone this blinded by hate can’t be reasoned with, folks.

Shame on you dude — Bob (@bobtis) November 25, 2017

Totally uncalled for you. Love and family transcend politics. Show some respect and empathy for a woman mourning her mother for frack’s sake! — Kermit (@JungleGump) November 26, 2017

Virtue signaling on steroids, yup.

Is this really an appropriate response to this thread? — Judy (@Jwaddell58) November 25, 2017

Probably the most attention this guy has gotten … ever.

It's your right to send that hateful and misguided message to a grieving daughter, but it's inappropriate to a level beneath civility. Shameful. — Brian Deyo (@bndeyo) November 25, 2017

WTH is wrong with you?? — Deplorable Sue U. (@seunder0409) November 26, 2017

The world may never know.

Let’s just hope Stacey ignored all of his garbage.

