When will media outlets like CNN figure out that Trump is baiting them … over and over again? The president wrote the following tweet about Fox News and CNN, and you know he knew it would ultimately freak CNN out.

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

How hard do you think he laughed after he wrote THIS one?

And even though he did not tag CNN, somehow their CNN Communications account saw the tweet and decided for whatever reason to engage.

It's not CNN's job to represent the U.S to the world. That's yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst 🍎 — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) November 25, 2017

Hrm, this looks an awful lot like a banana to us.

Seriously, they’ll never learn.

Your other job is to dox a teenager for making a gif and threatening him with legal action https://t.co/WTE0UB4FZ8 — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) November 26, 2017

Careful with this one, some CNN journos get fussy when you remind them about their doxxing habits and may even block you for writing about it (ahem).

Just guessing.

Wouldn’t hold your breath.

If your job is to report the news, then, in the words of my 80 year old Mom, “why don’t you do it”? You failed if that’s your only job. — Stephen N Clark (@PresidentSClark) November 26, 2017

Pretty simple advice from this person’s 80-year-old mom.

Accurate and unbiased reporting is CNNs job-neither of which CNN & affiliates does. — 🌺Gracie🌺 (@GracieGirl127) November 26, 2017

Normally we would include several of the 8000+ replies to CNN’s tweet, but for whatever reason, Twitter in their infinite wisdom is only showing about a dozen of them … now, why oh why would they do that?

