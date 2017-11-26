Earlier, Twitchy reported on a disagreement Trump and CNN Communications had in front of well … everybody on Twitter. Here’s a reminder of Trump’s tweet in case you missed it (or just wanted to see it again for a laugh):

.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly. The outside world does not see the truth from them! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 25, 2017

Someone else took note of the president’s tweet and decided to open his big mouth, again.

CNN International has long been an important example of the free press to the world. By attacking it, Trump is doing his dictator buddies abroad a favor by undermining those who would hold them accountable. https://t.co/kOmDwXLHqk — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 25, 2017

Look, we get it. During the election, there were Republicans who still didn’t want Trump to be president and McMullin was a decent distraction but at this point, he’s just become super annoying.

Defending CNN?

CNN domestic and international is hot garbage. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 26, 2017

Guess if McMullin wants to tie himself to CNN in this way that’s his choice but it seems like a stupid, stupid move to us.

Lmfao — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) November 26, 2017

The job of the press is to investigate & accurately report information, without distortion or omission, so people can decide for themselves. Not opinions, bias or sensationalized. That hasn't been true of CNN since Turner sold it. — Keith Barrett (@KeithBarrett) November 26, 2017

Let’s not pretend it’s Trump’s fault CNN has all but become the propaganda wing of the Democratic party.

CNN is no longer the objective "journalism" it pretends to be. It has it's own political agenda & selectively ignores or spins facts that don't advance their agenda. Much like you, there are dozens of other sources that spew the same mantra & provide the same slanted perspective — (((Douglas B.))) 󾓦 (@dbrin62) November 26, 2017

Probably not the hill one wants to die on, McMuffin … er … McMullin.

Our bad.

Nah…CNN is fake news. Don’t get it twisted, we all knew they were a long time ago, well before Trump. — BooBoo NyC (@BooBooNyc) November 26, 2017

Have they tried not lying about absurd things like the feeding of fish? They are earning the fake news label, and are giving themselves to Trump on a silver platter. — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) November 26, 2017

EVERY time he baits them, they bite.

EVERY TIME.

All agree Russia's goal was to divide the nation. Interestingly, you bought their propaganda hook, line, and sinker. How far you have fallen! — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 26, 2017

Indeed.

When does he register with the Democratic Party?

Yeah, they really did a great job of holding Saddam Hussein accountable didn't they? — Harry Gato (@harrygato) November 26, 2017

Again, we’re pretty sure this was a dumb tweet.

You suck so much https://t.co/zsA4njniCP — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 26, 2017

Tough crowd.

