These people act surprised that gun sales broke records on Black Friday. Why wouldn’t Americans buy a product that can be somewhat expensive on a day when they can get a significant break? What do you wanna bet sales on iPads, computers and other expensive items also broke records?

FBI received over 200,000 requests for gun background checks on Black Friday, setting new record https://t.co/rOWqAptwfc — Mike Walker (@New_Narrative) November 26, 2017

So?

America’s response to 2 of the worst mass shootings in its history: https://t.co/7T0S7CwzZD — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 26, 2017

Oh, Piers. There’s a reason you guys lost that big war a couple of hundred years back. And we get it, you’re still a little bitter that we kicked your arses in a MAJOR way and then had to save you several times but c’mon, move on.

Smug British prick still can't accept that we are a free people… You'd think after some 234 years, it might sink in…. https://t.co/kE17KKDEQG — the yule loG (@TCC_Grouchy) November 26, 2017

Still crying. Yup.

Britain’s response to massive exponential Islamic takeover over the last 50 years pic.twitter.com/lnxIsZjNWH — Shivz 🇺🇸 (@shivvzzz) November 26, 2017

Heh.

Good. Families need protection from the nut cases out there. — Matt Revel (@Matt_Revel) November 26, 2017

Amen.

Think about this Piers, with all the people in the U.S. that have guns, the world wouldn’t be focused on ISIS. I am a concealed carry permit holder. My father a sharp shooter for the U.S. Navy and was weapons trainer 4the SEAL TEAM. He never committed a crime, nor I as gun owners — Gabbing girl (@girl_gabbing) November 26, 2017

Like most gun grabbers Piers just doesn’t get it. Of course where he comes from their officers paint their nails blue in solidarity so it’s no wonder America confuses him so much.

Yeah to protect themselves from the ppl who might end up attempting one of these mass shootings… — ADW..MPW..CMW (@MichaelAshleigh) November 26, 2017

Piers slammed himself and he didn’t even realize it.

Shooting guns is fun just like any recreational activity. Don't hate on us just because you live in a tyrannical country. — Dailey 🐻 (@The_Dailey) November 26, 2017

He’s jealous. THAT’S it.

We knew it!

Englishman's response is hoping gov't action will keep them alive during next event. Americans respond by going on offense & responsible for own safety. — FrawdDawg (@PeterJ1955) November 26, 2017

And that’s why they lost the war.

