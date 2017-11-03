Today is probably NOT the best day for Donna Brazile to try and appeal to the Left in any way, shape or form. Maybe she missed it but she totally nuked Hillary Clinton, the DNC and even Obama a little yesterday …

Nice try at deflecting though, Donna.

There’s a reason for this: to sow discord and turn us against each other. Please pay attention folks. https://t.co/vrQdGLhMTn — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) November 3, 2017

And what exactly is she blaming for discord?

Boom. AP reports that the Russia-linked hacker Guccifer 2.0 edited leaked documents. https://t.co/jUWTrswjbf pic.twitter.com/B6832NoDc2 — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 3, 2017

This boom is a little late, especially since Donna just BOOMED all over the Left yesterday.

Guess how this went for Ms. Brazile:

You mean like you did this morning? 4 days before primaries in 25 states??? WTF is wrong with you? And they are trying to remove Mueller. — Just Mary (@MFaraino) November 3, 2017

It was yesterday morning but fair question.

uuuuuuh aren't you, like, sowing discord with the whole "rigged" thing? All due respect, etc. and whatnot. — Paul Fidalgo (@PaulFidalgo) November 3, 2017

And whatnot.

Like you are doing? — Carol Ottinger (@clo329) November 3, 2017

You've done plenty on your own. — Demeralda (@demeralda) November 3, 2017

Yeah, it didn’t get any better.

With all due respect..this discard started sowing when you &@SenWarren decided to throw DNC to hell for book sales. Uh, thx? — Maureen Herman (@herman_maureen) November 3, 2017

You're one to talk Donna — 2,864,974 (@realnicehon) November 3, 2017

Shots fired.

And now your discord is worse than my discord…SMDH. pic.twitter.com/FyA1GImHfQ — Hinterland Gazette (@hinterlandg) November 3, 2017

Oh no, not a Madea gif!

You’ve done a pretty good job of sowing discord too. I’m disappointed in you. — Berlinda Lawson (@blaaws) November 3, 2017

Are you under the impression that anyone is looking for your input now? Honey, you’re not a pundit, thought leader or credible source. Bye. — Nan Mc #2018iscoming (@NMc_NorCal) November 3, 2017

Whoa, with the honey and the bye? Not good, Donna.

You f'king idiot. You decided to release a cover-your-ass tell all in the middle of all this?! — Mitchy McConell (@MitchMcConell) November 3, 2017

Teehee.

The reason for this is YOU and fake Democrat Bernie Sanders. Thanks for handing more discord to the GOP. Now we have to hear THIS bs. Sad — @LadyCesar (@LadyCesar2018) November 3, 2017

So sad, Donna.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

