Yesterday after Donna Brazile dropped the bomb that Hillary and the DNC rigged the election and cheated Bernie Sanders out of the nomination (we are calling it the Brazile Bomb), social media was filled with outrage … and rightfully so. Many of us always suspected, but to hear it from the horse’s mouth? Wow.

And yet even after all of that, some people are still ‘with her’:

And not for nothing, but he wasn’t a member of the party (and still isn’t). Not a huge shock that the party both needed & favored Clinton. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) November 2, 2017

So in other words, like a good Democrat, Joy is telling the little people that Hillary cheating was the best thing for them.

Guess how well this went over, especially with Bernie supporters.

remember this Joy?

how much have they paid you to change your opinion on her? pic.twitter.com/Qy9cDQoymS — Queerulant² 🍍+🍕=👍 (@Queeroolant) November 2, 2017

Ouch.

Whatever she was paid it was too much. #Demexit — Iconoclast 🌽 (@ProfessorDNA) November 2, 2017

hillary clinton could p*ss in your cheerios and you'd try to find a way to make it okay, smdh. "buh buh buh bernie isnt a democrat" thank f*cking god bernie isnt a democrat we need at least one person not tainted by their toxic brand. — BirchSocietyGirl😜 (@JaneHatesDonuts) November 2, 2017

Told you.

wow – your lack of ethics is one thing, but to flaunt it is quite another. The irony is that #BernieSanders fought and fights for core Dem priorities FAR more than #HillaryClinton and #neocons like you — #torlife3301 (@torlife101) November 3, 2017

Excuse us for a sec, gotta go grab some more popcorn.

This is not about the party. It is about the voters. DNC lied to voters. DNC cheated voters. Spin all you want Joy. Even you know better. — Teresa (@TeresaMayNot) November 2, 2017

We’re not entirely sure she does know better.

Joy I've been part of "the party" my whole life & I favored a fair primary. This is bunk. — Ghoulia Gumm 🌹🎃💀 (@bigkittenqueen) November 2, 2017

The DNC isn't supposed to pick favorites. The VOTERS are. No excuses for eroding democracy. — Raquel (@RaquelMelodyNJ) November 2, 2017

Heh.

Wow. Being dumb on purpose is worse than actually being dumb. You’re unbelievable @JoyAnnReid — Julissa (@ejulissa3) November 2, 2017

This would make Joy a hack. Just sayin’.

Joy, you are truly unbelievable. Just… ugh. — Ollie (@OleanderBuckley) November 2, 2017

We agree.

So, you're saying that cheating is okay and lying about it is okay? Says more about YOU than you know. #TrueColors — Connie Ehlmann (@CSEhlmann) November 2, 2017

Way to make friends and influence people, Joy.

