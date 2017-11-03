Hold on a sec … Patton Oswalt is white-knighting for Hillary ‘cheated Bernie’ Clinton.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You’ve GOT to be kidding.

Hey Patton, even though Hillary cheated she still couldn’t beat ‘honest Donny,’ one of the most unpopular GOP candidates of all time. Democrats really need to think about that because perhaps if she and the DNC hadn’t worked to eliminate Bernie (or another candidate) it’s possible Trump wouldn’t have won.

So gosh, maybe we should thank Hillary for cheating, eh?

Gosh, these folks seem mad.

Right?

Ok, so we’re totally loving this, watching the Left eat their own … someone pass them the salt.

That seems to be the current theme we’re seeing amongst MOST on the Left, except for those who are desperately clinging to ‘stand with her’.

The Brazile Bomb just keeps going off …

