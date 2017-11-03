Hold on a sec … Patton Oswalt is white-knighting for Hillary ‘cheated Bernie’ Clinton.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

You’ve GOT to be kidding.

So shitty of Hillary to pay off the DNC’s debt, fund her own campaign & boost down-ticket candidates. Thank god Honest Donny won. — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 2, 2017

Hey Patton, even though Hillary cheated she still couldn’t beat ‘honest Donny,’ one of the most unpopular GOP candidates of all time. Democrats really need to think about that because perhaps if she and the DNC hadn’t worked to eliminate Bernie (or another candidate) it’s possible Trump wouldn’t have won.

So gosh, maybe we should thank Hillary for cheating, eh?

She didn't boost down-ticket candidates Patton. That's in the article. She funneled all that money back to her campaign through HVF. — Daniel Bar (@apeirophobic) November 2, 2017

Gosh, these folks seem mad.

If Hilary hadn't tried to buy the DNC maybe we wouldn't have tiny hands 🤷‍♂️ — So This is Christmas (@Benames22) November 2, 2017

Christ. We're all out here aching to unify and Democratic leaders are like – nah, not today mofos! WTH!? — STFUSusanSarandon (@AdirondackGypsy) November 2, 2017

Right?

I’d like to know WTF Tom Perez & Keith Ellison are doing. So far I’ve seen nothing — Carmen (@Carmen50) November 2, 2017

Ok, so we’re totally loving this, watching the Left eat their own … someone pass them the salt.

Bernie would've won — CommieMillennial🌹 (@KalinerGarcia) November 2, 2017

That seems to be the current theme we’re seeing amongst MOST on the Left, except for those who are desperately clinging to ‘stand with her’.

The Brazile Bomb just keeps going off …

