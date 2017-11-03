You knew this would be good.

Man, Peter Daou never disappoints.

This thread … EL OH EL.

1. THREAD for fellow Hillary voters: I know you feel betrayed today. You're furious that people who should know better gave Trump a gift… — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 3, 2017

People who should know better gave Trump a gift? Say what? No one forced Hillary and the DNC to cheat Bernie during the primary.

2. You're deeply frustrated with #DonnaBrazile, @elizabethforma, leftist Hillary-haters and the Russian trolls amplifying Dem disagreements. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 3, 2017

No, Peter, people are frustrated with Hillary because she cheated and then couldn’t beat the single most unpopular GOP candidate of all time.

3. Please know: YOU ARE ON THE RIGHT SIDE OF HISTORY. Your voice matters. Be proud of the history you made. STAY STRONG. pic.twitter.com/8SQdkqaf39 — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 3, 2017

YOU ARE ON THE SIDE OF A CHEATER.

But whatever.

Keep reaching.

4. If we know anything, we know life is a struggle, a test. And your faith in politics is tested every single day in these unhinged times. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 3, 2017

This reads almost as if Hillary is his God … it’s creepy, right?

‘Unhinged times.’

K.

5. Know that there are millions of you and that the venomous, aggressive haters attacking you do it out of their own insecurity & weakness. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) November 3, 2017

Gotta give it to Peter, his obsessive crazy over Hillary is consistent.

As is the rest of her ‘base’:

Donna Brazile and @elizabethforma aim for top positions on the left. HRC is done, so why not kick the carcass? But HRC voters wont forget. — BroncoBetty (@mdavis39316807) November 3, 2017

It’s not Donna’s fault that Hillary cheated folks.

TIMING, folks. Divisive info circulated when some want, need or benefit from distractions & others want publicity. Let’s not give it them. — BW (@BW1899) November 3, 2017

Give it to whom exactly? Trump?

What, do they think Donna is magically working for the GOP?

Furious. Heartbroken. Betrayed. Abandoned. Abused. — Mary Contrary (@nasty_woman2) November 3, 2017

We keep waiting for one of them to accuse her of being a Russian bot.

It's so deeply annoying b/c all this was reported last year and it's all a big nothing burger…BS had the SAME contract with DNC! — browneyedgirl65 ☕️ (@browneyedgirl65) November 3, 2017

Yes, because cheating is a big ol’ nothingburger, if you’re a Democrat.

