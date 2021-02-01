Socialism sucks. Sorry, not sorry.

And what we’re seeing take place with the election of the Puppet in Chief and his handlers should scare the crap out of anyone, especially after we’ve spent a year watching our country fall apart due to hysteria created by the media … all to get rid of Trump.

*adjusts tinfoil*

Anyway, John Hayward put together a frightening but important read on socialism, hysteria, and security.

Take a look:

The pandemic highlighted how decades of pushing for socialism have utterly destroyed our ability to measure costs against benefits and evaluate risk. We're down to people refusing to take vaccines until they're 100% effective and demands for lockdown until we have 0% coronavirus. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Suddenly we have a group of Americans (an abundance of them unionized teachers) who refuse to work until there is 0 risk of getting sick and or dying ever again. It’s creepy, really.

This neurotic hysteria is a result of pushing people to demand 100% safety and security in all things, and convincing them only bigger maternal government can make the safety blanket bigger. The law of diminishing returns means each 1% increase in "security" now costs billions. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Big government is NOT your friend.

And 2020-21 has been THE year of big government.

Socialism thrives by frightening people out of taking risks and convincing them to demand Mommy Government take care of all their "grievances." By definition, the idea is to "socialize" all costs. The Big Lie is tricking people into thinking socializing costs makes them vanish. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Mommy government.

Perfect.

Thus you have the absurd spectacle of socialists constantly promising "free" goodies, or insisting that if people pay a single penny for anything the socialists deem "vital," their "rights" have been trampled and their "access" to those necessary goods has been blocked. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Free healthcare.

Free college.

Free birth control.

See a trend?

The fraudulent ideal of socialism is that everyone pays equally for goods that everyone must have. The ugly reality is that some are looted so that others get a "free" ride. Either way, success for the socialists requires tricking the public into demanding total "security." — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Total security.

There is no such thing.

Not in a free society.

The Wuhan coronavirus came crashing down on a society conditioned for generations to demand absolute security, zero risk, even the most fanciful grievances redressed by the Mommy State. They were taught to be terrified of risk and to ignore the cost of "virtuous" programs. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

This.^

The hysteria of the past year is the unsurprising result of a REAL crisis descending upon people conditioned to collapse into nervous heaps and scream for Mommy Government over countless imaginary, exaggerated, and minuscule "crises." We were ALREADY in constant panic. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Hysteria is really all about losing the ability to evaluate risk and measure costs against benefits. Hysterics see inevitable doom in tiny risks and demand safety at all costs. "If it saves just one life…" is an idiotic slogan deployed by socialists YEARS before the pandemic. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

People wearing two and three masks? Yeah, that’s hysteria.

Just sayin’.

You talk hysterical people down by calmly getting them to see the truth of their situation and evaluate it reasonably. You get them to understand that refusing to take any action is more dangerous than doing nothing because every action seems too perilous. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Good luck with that.

Seriously, we’ve been trying that with school boards and the unions and so far … eh.

In short, hysteria disables our ability to evaluate costs and risk. The return to sanity involves regaining our sense of paying reasonable costs for rational benefits, and taking important actions even if success and safety are not 100% guaranteed. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

Sanity involves regaining our ability to adult.

The hysteria of 2020 is what happens when a society deliberately bred and trained to become a panicked herd, kept in a constant state of terror and grievance by political opportunists, gets hit by a genuine crisis. No one remembers how to evaluate risk and cost rationally. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

And boy howdy, did we see a lot of political opportunists.

For generations, we've been trained by ambitious socialists that asking about the cost of their programs is EVIL. We've been taught to demand perfect guarantees, total assurances, ideal outcomes, and zero costs – and to surrender more of our money and freedom to get them. — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

A society that thinks that way is utterly unprepared to deal with a menace like the coronavirus. Rational planning demands an ability to measure costs vs. benefits that has been deemed absolutely heretical by our political class because it would compromise our faith in THEM. /end — John Hayward (@Doc_0) February 1, 2021

What he said.

***

