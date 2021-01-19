This from The Babylon Bee seems like the perfect PSA for those who are adamant that the riots over the summer were somehow AOK but the people who stormed the Capitol were insurrectionists and even TERRORISTS. Hey, we think both groups completely hosed the real message their ‘sides’ were trying to get out so we thought this was perfect.

Granted, we’re also old enough to get the joke … we hope our readers are as old as we are.

Watch:

A PSA To Rioters From The Babylon Bee pic.twitter.com/0zqmhqaTiK — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) January 19, 2021

I LEARNED IT BY WATCHING YOU, OK?!

Gotta love those old scary anti-drug commercials. If you’re not old enough to know what the heck we’re talking about you can watch the old ad here.

Right in the childhood!! — Lee V’Mealone (@MealoneV) January 19, 2021

This brings back memories, LOL — Cindy P. (@DividingByZer0s) January 19, 2021

There it is indeed.

***

Related:

Oh no she DI’INT! CBS’ Kathryn Watson calls Glenn Kessler OUT for fanboying over Jen Psaki, reminds him what their REAL job is and WOW

PERFECTION! Jim Treacher gets into HEATED back and forth with CNN nobody over freedom of speech and the ending is *CHEF’S KISS*

THIS! Kick-a*s thread TORCHES media and the Left proving THEY’VE created extremists from normies who just want to be left alone