Left: 'Trump Must Lower the Temperature!' Wajahat Ali: Literally Begs Trump to Die in FOUL Rant (WATCH)

The next time the Left complains about Trump's rhetoric, play this video.

Wajahat Ali to Trump: "Die motherf*ker"



So much for "lowering the temperature" pic.twitter.com/EjEuhydLMO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 28, 2026

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They really aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

I am going to thoroughly disagree that only a handful of Leftists actually want their political enemies dead.



Nah.



They ALL do.



They reason why they've fixated so hard on Trump is because he's the dam holding these freaks back.



If he's out of the way, they come for US next. https://t.co/wfi9fPLNgT — Isaiah L. Carter 🇺🇸 (@IsaiahLCarter) April 28, 2026

The only way most Americans will truly understand where the Left currently is culturally and spiritually will be watching them dance in the streets if that ever happened (God forbid). Normal Americans would be shocked out of their slumber.

Leftists using dehumanising rhetoric: another day ending in y. https://t.co/nTmnLHP5pw — Stelios Panagiotou (@Panagiotou90St) April 28, 2026

At this point, one has to surmise God has a special plan of protection upon Trump because plenty of nut jobs have tried to kill him and they fail.

Y'all are so desperate. Shameless to the end, but continue. https://t.co/IBkrOANl8P — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) April 28, 2026

Wajahat weighed in claiming 'y'all are so desperate'.

Um, we're literally commenting on a video of your exact words. If that makes you look bad, that's on you, pal.

These people need to be locked up at this point. TDS needs studied. Well, maybe not? It might just take them being unplugged for a while. https://t.co/WZ8w1PK4nX — PlasticGirlReporting™️©️ (@PlasticGirl1776) April 28, 2026

What’s that book on his shelf, ‘Go Back To Where You Came From”?



With a name like Wajahat, he needs to take that book more seriously. https://t.co/uxQNuWwTqr — Myrna 𝕏 (@GigaBeers) April 28, 2026

Please.

Someone want to ask @VanJones68 if this is what "lowering the temperature" means? https://t.co/MLm2qgml4w — Kate (@kate_p45) April 28, 2026

Van will make up an excuse for why he said it.

Oh. My. God!

Where did manners and decency go to with the political left? https://t.co/NHPz0QSxAS — Morgana Le Faye *Patriot *America 1st* 🇺🇸 (@Keltic_Spirit) April 29, 2026

The party that gleefully kills babies is sorely lacking in manners, it seems.

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It's always the Right that needs to change.

Is it me or does anyone else think that a violent lunatic named *Wajahat* needs to be denaturalized and deported? @SecRubio @DHSgov — AnnAndie (@anderso24344556) April 28, 2026

I don't understand why the left has become so insane. It is not normal how unhinged and hateful they are. Relentlessly. If this were a movie, I'd assume that they had been targeted by a government agency to turn them into the brainless lemmings they have become in real life. pic.twitter.com/QRVVOu4hu7 — ♀️ IAmLookingBackAtYou 🇺🇸 (@WeRAmerica2022) April 29, 2026

Many of them came to America because they can make money here, but they hate everything America is about. Our immigration system is not doing a good job assimilating migrants.

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