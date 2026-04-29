Ex DOJ Official Tells CNN the Comey Indictment Is the Worst Case Ever...
Fraud Alert: Mallory McMorrow Deletes Thousands of Tweets Trashing Michigan While Running...
Dorkiest Assassin EVER: WHCD Shooter Takes Cringe Mirror Selfie, Gears Up Like John...
Chris Cillizza Says Trump Wants to Make James Comey's Life Miserable for As...
Instead of Addressing Sasse’s Call to Value Kids Over Dopamine, American Humanist Editor...
Heartstrings Over Hard Facts: NBC Turns Illegal Congolese Migrants (Denied Asylum Twice) I...
Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant
Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid...
Rep. McBride's Great Gaffe-by: Can't Pick a Gender, Drops an F-Bomb, and Still...
Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving...
Short Supply: Stephanopoulos Has ‘Little Patience’ for Those Blaming Dem Rhetoric for Poli...
VIP
Weighing Words: Dem Dan Goldman Pivots From Eliminating Trump to Dialing Down Dangerous...
VIP
MN Dems Propose Cutting Aid to Cities That Don’t Fly ‘New’ State Flag
UnitedHealthcare Social Media Manager Upset That WHCD Assassin Missed

Left: 'Trump Must Lower the Temperature!' Wajahat Ali: Literally Begs Trump to Die in FOUL Rant (WATCH)

justmindy
justmindy | 12:15 PM on April 29, 2026
Twitter

The next time the Left complains about Trump's rhetoric, play this video.

Advertisement

They really aren't even trying to hide it anymore.

The only way most Americans will truly understand where the Left currently is culturally and spiritually will be watching them dance in the streets if that ever happened (God forbid). Normal Americans would be shocked out of their slumber. 

At this point, one has to surmise God has a special plan of protection upon Trump because plenty of nut jobs have tried to kill him and they fail. 

Wajahat weighed in claiming 'y'all are so desperate'.

Recommended

Dorkiest Assassin EVER: WHCD Shooter Takes Cringe Mirror Selfie, Gears Up Like John Wick Before Epic Fall
justmindy
Advertisement

Um, we're literally commenting on a video of your exact words. If that makes you look bad, that's on you, pal. 

Please.

Van will make up an excuse for why he said it.

The party that gleefully kills babies is sorely lacking in manners, it seems.

Advertisement

It's always the Right that needs to change.

Many of them came to America because they can make money here, but they hate everything America is about. Our immigration system is not doing a good job assimilating migrants. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DHS DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL ALIEN TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT WOKE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dorkiest Assassin EVER: WHCD Shooter Takes Cringe Mirror Selfie, Gears Up Like John Wick Before Epic Fall
justmindy
Fraud Alert: Mallory McMorrow Deletes Thousands of Tweets Trashing Michigan While Running for Senate
justmindy
Limousine Leeches: Sec. Brooke Rollins Drops a BOMBSHELL About People Who Are Receiving SNAP
Grateful Calvin
Ex DOJ Official Tells CNN the Comey Indictment Is the Worst Case Ever Filed (About That...)
Doug P.
Toxic Spreadsheets! In Another Resurfaced Clip, AOC Proves That She Can Still Out-Stupid 11-han Omar
Grateful Calvin
Bill Kristol’s Brutal 2026 Wake-Up Call: He and The Bulwark Are Completely Irrelevant
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Dorkiest Assassin EVER: WHCD Shooter Takes Cringe Mirror Selfie, Gears Up Like John Wick Before Epic Fall justmindy
Advertisement