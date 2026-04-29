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Fraud Alert: Mallory McMorrow Deletes Thousands of Tweets Trashing Michigan While Running for Senate

justmindy
justmindy | 11:00 AM on April 29, 2026
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Mallory McMorrow is running for Senate in Michigan. She wants to represent Michigan, but apparently hates it and the people of Michigan quite a lot. She went on a tweet deleting spree hoping to cover that up.

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They always want to leave California and then complain about it. Also, make the new place as terrible as California without the beautiful scenery.

Oh, she's really sick in the head.

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Oh, so she's a fraud, too.

Maybe she should move back there and run for office.

To be clear, El-Sayed is equally as awful and he hates Jews.

It doesn't speak well for her intelligence to say this stuff online.

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Basically, she thinks she is better than everyone else like most Leftists.

Maybe she heard how rich Ilhan Omar got so quicky and she wants to follow in her footsteps.

People like her think the Midwest needs them to fix it. That's the opposite of the truth.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY ILHAN OMAR MICHIGAN SENATE

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