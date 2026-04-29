Fraud Alert: Mallory McMorrow Deletes Thousands of Tweets Trashing Michigan While Running for Senate

Mallory McMorrow is running for Senate in Michigan. She wants to represent Michigan, but apparently hates it and the people of Michigan quite a lot. She went on a tweet deleting spree hoping to cover that up.

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NEW on CNN: Mallory McMorrow quietly deleted thousands of old tweets after launching her Senate campaign. Posts in which she took jabs at the rural Midwest, lamented ever leaving California, and said she continued to vote there after she said she’d moved permanently to Michigan. pic.twitter.com/BT8UphP31L — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

They always want to leave California and then complain about it. Also, make the new place as terrible as California without the beautiful scenery.

McMorrow also deleted posts about "a dream" she had where the coasts broke off from Middle America following Trump's election with Obama as prime minister.



Her campaign declined to clarify whether the post referred to a literal dream or a hypothetical.https://t.co/gmfhhW6Uda pic.twitter.com/qsjh6zTs8z — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

Oh, she's really sick in the head.

McMorrow wrote in her 2025 autobiography that she “relocated permanently” to Michigan in 2014. But deleted tweets show she continued to vote in California until its June 2016 primary.



A spokesperson for McMorrow, Hannah Lindow, said the campaign deleted all her tweets prior to… — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

Oh, so she's a fraud, too.

In one tweet in January 2017, when a user wrote, “California should have its own diplomats” to “make sure we don’t get nuked because of morons from the other side of the country,” Morrow responded, “There are days like these that make me miss California even more.” — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) April 29, 2026

Maybe she should move back there and run for office.

Just wanna leave this here because I know for certain the Abdul El Sayed bots and far leftists are going to come in this thread and agitate without reading the full article lmao pic.twitter.com/OSNG2nXvXi — carlomane (@d3ucemaximus) April 29, 2026

To be clear, El-Sayed is equally as awful and he hates Jews.

Deleting thousands of tweets is neat... but saying you permanently moved while still voting elsewhere leaves a trail voters can follow. — Elena Meier (@Elenadaydreams) April 29, 2026

It doesn't speak well for her intelligence to say this stuff online.

Anyone who’s had three minutes of interactions with her over the last almost eight years, would find this to be the most unsurprising revelation ever. She basically thinks everyone who lives here is some quasi-ignorant provincial. That said, to her defense, she’s really not any… — Charlie Anthony (@ant58431) April 29, 2026

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Basically, she thinks she is better than everyone else like most Leftists.

So McMorrow is just an opportunistic grifter?

This must shock people who have never listened to a single word she's ever said — John Goetz (@GoetzItSold) April 29, 2026

Maybe she heard how rich Ilhan Omar got so quicky and she wants to follow in her footsteps.

hehehe this is just a perfect scandal, and so evident of the trend of wealthy, white elites moving to "middle america" with dreams to change it. Destroying actual culture that's unique and vibrant to our region of the country. — Sam Coffman (@smcoffman21) April 29, 2026

People like her think the Midwest needs them to fix it. That's the opposite of the truth.

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