Jake Tapper pretending he’s likely losing followers too because what Twitter is doing is TOTALLY on the up and up and not at all directed at the Right but he’s too much of an adult to care is one of the most disingenuous, smug, nasty things we’ve seen from him in the last 24 hours …

We used to be able to say a day or even a week but wow, Jake is starting to make Brian Stelter look unbiased and objective.

Look at this nonsense:

I would tell you how many followers I have lost but I have no idea how many i had before because I’m an adult — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) January 10, 2021

He would tell you but he’s not bleeding followers for wrong-think. Jake is part of the problem so why should he care?

And clearly, he doesn’t.

OOPSIE.

Maybe one day you’ll be a journalist too. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 10, 2021

We’re not holding our breath.

And because you don’t give a damn about the people who follow you. — Lizzy ☃️ (@Lizzys_Ghost) January 10, 2021

Sad, but true.

You….spawned a following of over 3 million. Why would you care if you lost a few thousand? https://t.co/orACWZlKQD — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) January 10, 2021

Being an adult means you don’t care about others being silenced or something.

The only thing worse than a lying sack of sh*t like Jake is when he acts like a douchebag on top of it all. https://t.co/N5X3oyNi14 — G (@Grouchy_OG) January 10, 2021

He really has become most unbearable.

Well now, this is a breaking news story.

Looking forward to you displaying this trait on the air in the coming days. https://t.co/fnbSwDEmUS — Brad Slager – Trashgoblin; Ignorant of VG Symbols (@MartiniShark) January 10, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Great, can you use your magical adult journalisming powers to report on the disaster happening in California with COVID right now? Or that Cuomo is holding up vaccine distribution while the more contagious UK variant is confirmed to be in the state? — sassmaster tabby (@robo_tabby) January 10, 2021

He’s too busy being a smug a-hole. Check back in a few days.

You're also an asshole. — President-Elect MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) January 10, 2021

Kind of like the way you avoid your poor television ratings? — I Might Be Donna (@Crypsis12) January 10, 2021

Oof.

Check your Liberal Privilege — frankie (@bayoukellyfish) January 10, 2021

To believe this would also require us to believe you don’t know what your tv ratings are either. You’re lying, again. — Carolina (@RealappraiserSC) January 10, 2021

I would tell you why I won't bake the cake, but I really don't have to because I'm a free man and an adult. — ⓘ Your mask is a Prius for your face (@unashamedusa) January 10, 2021

And adult 🤡 — JØⱧ₦₦Ɏ Ɽł₦₲Ø (@jtskaggs08) January 10, 2021

Adult clown.

Seems legit.

***

