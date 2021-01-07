Awww, a blast from the past.

But you know, the Right is full of violent terrorists and stuff.

Watch this.

At the doors of the Supreme Court.

Listen to how proud of these yahoos this commentator was …

Why aren’t they calling them terrorists and stuff? Was this a siege? Storming the court?

But it was ok because Kavanaugh BAD or something and TRUUUUUUUMP.

Right?

Oh, THAT’S right.

Peaceful banging and screaming.

Our bad.

***

