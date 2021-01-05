As Twitchy readers know, CNN reporter Rosa Flores made a ginormous gork of herself trying to ‘own’ DeSantis about his ‘slow’ vaccine rollout and as Twitchy readers also know, this didn’t go over so well for her.

Jim Acosta was quick to white knight for his fellow activist:

Actually our @RosaFlores does a fantastic job here insisting that the governor answer the question. It’s too bad DeSantis frequently interrupts and insults Rosa. But we’ve seen that routine before. https://t.co/GoiQsSQpcR — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 5, 2021

DeSantis – 2:0

Daily Caller – 2:0

Jim Acosta – 0:200000000000000

Waaaaah, elected officials on the Right don’t let reporters bully and harass them pretending it’s journalism anymore! It’s Trump’s fault.

He HAS to know that we are all going to point and laugh even more at Flores after he comes running to her defense, right?

You don't ask questions. You frame narratives to try to create news stories. You're actually the poster child for this behavior. "How can I make the news about Jim today?" Most of you are just really bad at your jobs, combined with being leftist activists. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) January 5, 2021

There’s a reason their approval rating is single digits right now.

Seriously, the media are more unpopular than even Congress.

It's good to know CNN has a whole stable full of horse's asses. — Jon Runoff (@dustopian) January 5, 2021

Jim is teaching them all how to act like Jim.

Good for us, bad for CNN.

You think she did a good job because you also like to blather on using propaganda filled "questions"… — Brian Ross (@brewmeone) January 5, 2021

Jim thinks badgering people is journalism and then Jim whines when we make fun of him for it.

She doesn't actually do the job of a journalist. Journalists ask a question, they don't load it up with a speech. She, like the rest of your outfit, are embarrassments to an already embarrassingly awful profession. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) January 5, 2021

Like him, she is Twitchy gold.

Actually…. This is pretty sexist. She's a big girl, you don't have to come in all patriarchal to "protect" her. Pig. ;p — Anti Viral A 😉 (@anewjusta) January 5, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Was she too lazy to do some investigative research or was this just another CNN attempted gotcha? Either way she got owned for not knowing about her own question and how distribution is handled here in Florida. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 5, 2021

Activists don’t research, they just shake their fists and make noise.

What’s too bad is you or your colleague don’t feel the need to ask any true tough questions to any democrat…especially the main one that can’t form a coherent sentence. Y’all can’t shut up long enough for anyone to answer you anyway. #hacks — j smith (@jen87nc) January 5, 2021

Has anyone told you that whining is not reporting — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) January 5, 2021

We have.

Many times.

Awww, we miss these already.

Good times.

***

