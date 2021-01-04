As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Todd thought he was really letting Sen. Ron Johnson have it during his interview on Sunday morning, but what it really looked like to the outside viewer was that Chuck melted down and completely lost his ability to act like a journalist.

We’ve seen monkeys throwing poo around at the zoo who have more control than Chuck during that interview.

Even his audience was telling him the segment was crap. Granted, they were mad at him for giving Johnson a platform to speak in the first place (because you know, if they disagree with you you should be silenced or something) but still … we almost felt bad for him.

Almost.

Richard Grenell mocked both Chuck and his interview as only he can:

He really did.

It was painful.

Chuck apparently didn’t like Ric’s tweet:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He can dish it out but he can’t take it.

Even his viewers thought it sucked.

Chuck is also worried about losing his audience, and from their reaction to this interview yesterday on Twitter, he should be.

***

