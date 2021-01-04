As Twitchy readers know, Chuck Todd thought he was really letting Sen. Ron Johnson have it during his interview on Sunday morning, but what it really looked like to the outside viewer was that Chuck melted down and completely lost his ability to act like a journalist.

We’ve seen monkeys throwing poo around at the zoo who have more control than Chuck during that interview.

Even his audience was telling him the segment was crap. Granted, they were mad at him for giving Johnson a platform to speak in the first place (because you know, if they disagree with you you should be silenced or something) but still … we almost felt bad for him.

Almost.

Richard Grenell mocked both Chuck and his interview as only he can:

Chuck’s shaking in his chair and his voice is cracking. He doesn’t like being confronted with the truth. Wow, Ron Johnson really got to Chuck Todd. https://t.co/g6Sur1VRJX — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 3, 2021

He really did.

It was painful.

Chuck apparently didn’t like Ric’s tweet:

On Chuck….you dish out criticism for a living. pic.twitter.com/vYqQTrBnqz — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He can dish it out but he can’t take it.

He was clearly out of his league. — Olivia Jordan 🇺🇸 (@shholivia) January 3, 2021

Even his viewers thought it sucked.

To be fair Chuck also interviewed Fauci and made up numbers about infection rates to try and get him to call for lockdowns so Chuck is scared of his shadow these days. — Rusty Kuhl 😃 (@HumphreyPT) January 4, 2021

Chuck is also worried about losing his audience, and from their reaction to this interview yesterday on Twitter, he should be.

***

Related:

‘Tweet this from Puerto Rico?’ Corey DeAngelis and others BLAST Chicago Teacher’s Union for claiming they’re ‘underdogs’

Can we get an ‘A-Woman?!’ Bethany Mandel NAILS it with short but SAVAGE thread on morons saying ‘Awoman’

WOMP WOMP: Chuck Todd throws epic temper tantrum while interviewing Sen. Ron Johnson and his viewers are mad at HIM