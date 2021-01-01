Nothing says unity like challenging ‘allies’ to discriminate as a way to promote diversity … or something.

Hey, don’t look at us, we just write about the people who say and tweet stupid stuff like this nonsense from Erica Joy. Apparently, any company or product that has been ‘built’ by either all men or all white people should be shunned or something.

Because nothing says diversity like racism and sexism:

2021 ally challenge: if a product, service, or company is built by either all men or all white people, you don’t use your platform (social, newsletters, blogs, etc) to champion it, promote it, or help it gain traction (yes, even if it’s a portfolio company, VCs). who’s in? — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) December 31, 2020

Note, Erica has this editor blocked.

Let’s hear it for diversity!

Imagine if some white man tweeted about purposefully discriminating against companies founded by black women or all black people? Buildings would be on fire but hey, this is AOK. Hell, Twitter gave Erica a pretty blue checkmark for her trouble.

She continued:

here’s the thing: this shouldn’t be a challenge because it costs literally nothing. not a dime. if the very basic *idea* of just not amplifying a product made by a team that lacks diversity is a problem for someone, i wonder how they’d do with more challenging ally work. — EricaJoy (@EricaJoy) December 31, 2020

Wonder if she’s bright enough to see the irony in her own tweets. She is pushing for diversity, but only diversity SHE considers diverse.

What a weird and quite frankly ugly challenge to start out with in 2021.

This is troubling rhetoric. Sex and race are completely out of anyone’s control. If someone/a group of ppl take the time to make a creative, useful, and accessible service that you enjoy, you should feel confident in sharing it, regardless of their genetic makeup — Ethan Winters (@EthanWint33) December 31, 2020

Troubling sure, but not new and definitely not original. It would have been nice not to promote this as a challenge for a full year considering the dumpster fire this country just went through with 2020 but what do we know?

Highlighting diverse or minority-lead products/services is a good thing. Strict exclusion based on uncontrollable traits, not so much — Ethan Winters (@EthanWint33) December 31, 2020

It’s called discrimination.

And bingo.

What about LGBTQ? — Kenneth Nourse 🇺🇸 (@kennethnourse) December 31, 2020

Here we go.

As much as I appreciate the goal, this is myopic. There are entire towns and communities (I.E., take much of rural America) that are made up of only (or a massive majority) of white individuals. That doesn’t make them racist…it’s demographics… — Matt Abrams (@mabrams) December 31, 2020

Myopic.

Sure.

Nothing like starting a new year off with some racism and sexism. — Johnny Smalls 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@Johnnysmalls78) January 1, 2021

LET’S HEAR IT FOR 2021!

How about if we like a service or company we give them money.

If we don’t then we don’t give them money.

Does it matter if it’s an all male, all white or all black run company. Looks like 2021 the blue checkmarks are still trying to tell us how to live. — RSpurs(“Don’t get your hopes up.”Levy Jan31st2020) (@RSpurs1980) January 1, 2021

Why would they stop now?

That's it folks, let's have a blatantly sexist and racist 2021! — The Barbarian Hungarian (@gelatinousmass) January 1, 2021

Can you not bring racism with you, that's so 2020 🙄🙄 — 🌻HandHeldFrag🌻 #KBF #KAF (@HandHeldFrag) January 1, 2021

What if 1 the only people that applied to work there are white men or 2 it just so happens that white men are the best people for that job and we’re chosen because of that reason? I mean I would want the best staff I could get regardless of colour or sex. — Mark Hutchinson (@markthemostofit) January 1, 2021

Twitter was built by white man. Please leave it — Islamicat 💣😾🕌 💥 (@_Islamicat) January 1, 2021

The Internet was built by evil white men.

Please leave.

She says on twitter…….. — Jimmbizzle (@jimmbizzle) January 1, 2021

On her iphone…… — Jimmbizzle (@jimmbizzle) January 1, 2021

That too.

How woke can you get and STILL not believe racism & sexism works both ways? — Mat Horlock (@Horlockphoto) January 1, 2021

Starting the new year off with discrimination, something you claim to be against…. — Mike Ripley (@MikeJRipley) January 1, 2021

But it’s GOOD discrimination when she does it.

Duh.

*so many eye-rolls*

Little early in 2021 for so much racism and sexism already, doncha think?

***

