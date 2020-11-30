NYT will be super tough on Biden about his favorite color. You watch.

As soon as they’re done babbling about how he might get a cat.

Core to the @nytimes mission: We will scrutinize the incoming administration just as thoroughly as we did the outgoing one.https://t.co/MD8p19UBoO https://t.co/bIuoiXJtt9 — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 28, 2020

Sure you will, Cliff.

Let us know when you start actively working to remove President Biden.

You’re funny, Cliff. Would you like to write for us? — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 30, 2020

Whoa … what an offer!

Cliff should definitely consider it.

Heh.

Anyone who believes this is a straight up moron. — Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 30, 2020

Oof.

And yes.

Good one. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 30, 2020

lol — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 30, 2020

We giggled.

LOL, by doing hard hitting pieces on dog psychics and his favorite brand of butterscotch pudding. — Ordy Packard's Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) November 30, 2020

pic.twitter.com/aoUOSAD0HY — 🦃 Duchess of Come and Take My Thanksgiving 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 30, 2020

Your tweet actually made me laugh out loud. pic.twitter.com/BiTbMoXhPQ — Greg B (@ramsangels) November 30, 2020

See? The Babylon Bee was right! Cliff IS funny.

pic.twitter.com/8gMqbuwIrp — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 30, 2020

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO — MearaJM (@MillennialOther) November 30, 2020

Sure you will. Make sure to get to the bottom of that whole Shake Flavorgate!!! pic.twitter.com/wzPu3bJE5q — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) November 30, 2020

Gosh, Cliff, it’s like people don’t believe you for some reason.

Wonder why?

***

