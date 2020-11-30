NYT will be super tough on Biden about his favorite color. You watch.
As soon as they’re done babbling about how he might get a cat.
Core to the @nytimes mission: We will scrutinize the incoming administration just as thoroughly as we did the outgoing one.https://t.co/MD8p19UBoO https://t.co/bIuoiXJtt9
— Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) November 28, 2020
Sure you will, Cliff.
Let us know when you start actively working to remove President Biden.
You’re funny, Cliff. Would you like to write for us?
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) November 30, 2020
Whoa … what an offer!
Cliff should definitely consider it.
Heh.
Anyone who believes this is a straight up moron.
— Velvet Sunshine (@TMIWITW) November 30, 2020
Oof.
And yes.
Good one.
— I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 30, 2020
lol
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 30, 2020
We giggled.
LOL, by doing hard hitting pieces on dog psychics and his favorite brand of butterscotch pudding.
— Ordy Packard's Peppermint Yule Log (@OrdyPackard) November 30, 2020
— 🦃 Duchess of Come and Take My Thanksgiving 🦃 (@AnnaDsays) November 30, 2020
Your tweet actually made me laugh out loud. pic.twitter.com/BiTbMoXhPQ
— Greg B (@ramsangels) November 30, 2020
See? The Babylon Bee was right! Cliff IS funny.
— Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) November 30, 2020
You’re lying.
And you know you’re lying.https://t.co/RpDt2GbDrb pic.twitter.com/cMc13vZ4Nw
— BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) November 30, 2020
LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO
— MearaJM (@MillennialOther) November 30, 2020
— David (@CalFireDAS) November 30, 2020
Sure you will. Make sure to get to the bottom of that whole Shake Flavorgate!!! pic.twitter.com/wzPu3bJE5q
— 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) November 30, 2020
Gosh, Cliff, it’s like people don’t believe you for some reason.
Wonder why?
***
Related:
