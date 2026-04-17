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'Isn't Communism Awesome?' 'New Study' About Mamdani's City-Owned Grocery Stores Will Only Shock the Left

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on April 17, 2026
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Earlier this week we had a story about New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his vision for several city-owned grocery stores. That news has made anybody who hasn't spent the last few decades falling for Bernie Sanders-style socialist BS wonder A) How much is it really going to cost, and B) If it'll ever actually happen (though the money will certainly end up in pockets other than the taxpayers who are funding it). 

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In that story, Brett summed up Mamdani's plan and ended with a great question

The budget for the first store is $30 million out of a $70 million budget for all five stores. He explained on Tuesday that the first will cost more and take longer because it's being built from scratch. Oh, and did we say take longer? He just said it was to open next year, but he told a reporter on Tuesday it won't be open until 2029. Which will be completed first: Mamdani's commie grocery store or Gov. Gavin Newsom's bullet train to nowhere?

At this point the only thing we know for sure is that the store (or stores) will end up costing a fortune, and then some: 

The environmental impact studies alone will likely be in the millions. Then of course they'll have to spend a few million more on focus groups to name the stores. We can't wait to shop at "LGBTQIA+ Mart."

Nothing is more expensive if it's coming from lefties who say they're going to make stuff cheaper (see "Care Act, Affordable). 

It really is!

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Maybe THIS time it'll work! Narrator: But this time it won't either.

Even if the stores ever do actually open and for a time there's food on the shelves, remember something as Mamdani brags about the items being cheaper than privately owned stores: 

People will pay the price one way or another, and in this case that price will be enormous. 

*****

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover and might soon be enjoying empty shelves at his city-owned grocery stores (if they ever open).

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