Even some Democrats are admitting the Biden win seems off … shocker.

No seriously, we are shocked. We even feel shocked.

This poll from Rasmussen Reports about the integrity of the 2020 election is pretty damn damning.

Take a gander:

Huge: "How likely is it that Democrats stole votes or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states to ensure that Biden would win?" Democrats – 30% – 20% say Very Likely (VL)

Unaffiliated – 39% – 29% say VL

Republicans – 75% – 61% say VL

All Voters – 47% – 36% say VL https://t.co/NMDryxyLzq pic.twitter.com/EblRuV2AXY — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 20, 2020

HUGE.

Democrats stole or destroyed pro-Trump ballots in several states. Half the country believes that.

No wonder Joe is working so hard (or whoever it is writing his tweets) to pretend we are united. He knows nearly 1 in 2 Americans think he’s a cheater.

Almost half (47%) of U.S. likley voters now believe there was enough fraud to ensure Biden would win in the recent elections, including 75% of Republicans & 30% of Democrats. Please retweet. https://t.co/7BLJLfLQaJ — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) November 29, 2020

Sure, the idea that nearly half the country thinks Biden cheated is big, but that 30% of that half are Democrats?

HOOBOY.

Total joke of an election! — Shoshanna (@Shoshanna6) November 29, 2020

And yet none of us are laughing.

With almost complete media blackout. — Most Relevant Elect Matt Williams (@HowToBuildATent) November 30, 2020

They’re too busy talking about his new cat.

Given the recent dependability, or lack thereof, of these “studies”, I’d venture to say it’s a much, much higher percentage. — Johnnie Davis (@johnnie_davis) November 30, 2020

It definitely could be.

I’m surprised it’s as low as 47%. I mean, it’s not like they tried to hide it. — AuslanderII (@AuslanderIi) November 29, 2020

Except they did try to hide it by treating anyone who questions the results as an INSANE CONSPIRACY THEORIST!

Incredible numbers. Not sure what to think about it myself. — Jonathan Pace (@JonathanAPace) November 29, 2020

New: FBI requests files of people voting ‘in multiple states.’@MattBraynard — The @FBI has proactively requested from me the findings that indicates illegal ballots. By Tuesday, we will have delivered to the agency all of our data, including names.https://t.co/ysboORqYSY — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) November 29, 2020

Hrm.

This week could get bumpy folks … eat yer Wheaties.

***

