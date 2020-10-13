Thinking AOC wanted to take her turn at trashing faith after her comrades … sorry … colleagues spent much of Monday trashing ACB and faith in general. And what an egomaniac retweeting a video of herself from earlier this year.

Actresses are going to ‘actress’ we suppose.

Sick and tired of Democrats pretending people of faith are bigots and barbarians.

Sick and tired of Democrats pretending they are the moral party.

Sick and tired of Democrats.

Period.

And we’re not alone:

A point she didn’t realize she was making.

Yup, the only party to have booed God is her own.

She’d accuse him of bigotry and barbarism.

What she said.

Quite eloquently.

Ouch.

Lights, camera, AOC!

And that’s the truth.

***

