Brit Hume shared this short thread from Megan McArdle who was brutally honest about Kamala Harris’ debate performance having NOTHING to do with her gender. Even if Kamala were a man, she’d still be a crappy debater.

It’s not a sexist thing.

It’s just a ‘not a great debater’ thing.

Move on.

I wish people would stop explaining every meh debate performance by a woman as a function of gender. Yes, there are challenges, but Elizabeth Warren is a good debater! Not all women are great debaters being held back by their sex–some of us, like some men, are just bad debaters. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 8, 2020

Warren is admittedly a better debater than Kamala.

But that’s not sayin’ much considering how awful she was.

Mike Pence is actually a good debater–full of nonsense, but a good debater. And you didn't see him over there rolling his eyes and doing exaggerated high-school-theatrical "this is my disdainful face" mugging. Harris' X chromosomes did not force her to do that. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 8, 2020

We disagree that Pence is full of nonsense BUT we thought this tweet illustrated that she was truly being almost objective with Kamala because clearly, she is no fan of the Trump/Pence ticket. Keep in mind, she is with the Washington Post.

Notice she also pointed out Kamala’s bizarre faces which did her no favors in the end.

Nor did Harris' gender force her to leave points on the table. She left them on the table because she couldn't think of a good response quick enough. Stop grading us on a curve. We can make the grade. — Megan McArdle (@asymmetricinfo) October 8, 2020

What she said.

Making Kamala’s piss-poor performance about her gender and claiming Pence was oppressing her or something makes all women look weak.

So knock it off.

***

Related:

‘It’s NOT sexist to critique her’: Leslie Marshall tries shaming Megyn Kelly for not supporting Kamala Harris and LOOK OUT

That a THREAT!? Nancy Pelosi’s teaser to the media about the 25th amendment BACKFIRES in a yuge way (watch)

Classic! Charlotte Clymer defends Kamala Harris claiming certain men don’t like women in power, trips SPECTACULARLY over Tulsi Gabbard